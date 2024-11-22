Message to GOP: Celebrate Future Job, Don't Ignore Current One

Because five Republican senators failed to appear at an important vote this week, a far-left judicial nominee was confirmed to sit on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate Press Gallery reported: "By a vote of 49-45, the #Senate confirmed the nomination of Embry J. Kidd to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit."

They added that "Senator [Joe] Manchin [D-WV] voted no, while "Braun, Daines, Fetterman, Hagerty, Rubio, and Vance did not vote."

Republican communications specialist Matt Whitlock explained just how extreme Kidd was: "This nominee has written that laws against child rape are racist. He hid 2 previous decisions where he gave lenient sentences to child predators from the Senate," Whitlock said.

"Now he has a lifetime judgeship — instead of a Trump nominee — because Republicans didn’t bother to show up."

Kidd, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Florida, initially failed to disclose on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s questionnaire two child molestation cases he presided over, in which he gave "slap on the hand" sentences.

Kidd released them into the community, but upon review, both received prison sentences — one for 29 years, the other for 24 years.

"Not only is this becoming a pattern, the content of these belatedly-disclosed cases is concerning," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told the Washington Examiner.

"With all due respect, these cases should have been disclosed. It is hard to provide advice and consent on a judicial nominee when the nominee doesn’t disclose highly relevant cases."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is also concerned about the unearthed cases, told the Examiner he did not "consent" to Kidd’s nomination as Florida’s junior senator.

"President Biden continues to nominate judges who are totally unfit for the federal bench in his continued efforts to weaponize our judiciary," Scott said.

"The Biden administration’s decision to advise nominees like Judge Kidd to not disclose bad rulings regarding child sex predators, some of which were later rightfully reversed by the supervising district judge, is disgusting, dangerous, and right on brand for this lawless administration."

The 11th Circuit covers Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was livid.

"This leftist judge would have been voted down and the seat on the important 11th circuit would have been filled by Donald Trump next year had Republicans showed up," DeSantis said.

"Now, the leftist judge will have a lifetime appointment and the people of FL, AL and GA will suffer the consequences."

Additionally, the three states affected are, for the most part, conservative, common sense states, but granting leniency to child predators is neither conservative nor common sense.

Federal circuit courts wield enormous power, acting as the first step in the appeals process, and as these recent cases can attest, they very often make the right call:

In July, the Eighth Circuit blocked President Biden’s latest scheme to forgive student loan debt.

Also in July, the Fifth Circuit blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to remove border buoys placed by Texas in the Rio Grande River to restrict the entry of illegal aliens.

But sometimes they can get it wrong, such as when:

The Ninth Circuit ruled earlier this month that restricting a spa to "females only" was similar to a "whites only" business; and,

In August, when the Fourth Circuit upheld Maryland’s so-called "assault weapons "ban.

Obviously it’s better when courts render logical, legally correct decisions.

Just as apparent, elevating judges like Kidd to the Eleventh Circuit won’t help.

Of the six senators who didn’t vote, the following five were Republicans:

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana

Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio

It’s worth noting that the last two names on the list, Sens. Rubio and Vance, are scheduled to receive promotions next year in the Trump administration — Rubio as secretary of state, and Vance as vice president.

While it’s understandable that President-elect Trump may want to keep his team together to discuss goals and strategy for his future administration, he should also realize that the courts can either help or hinder his plans to make America great again.

As Biden seems hellbent on burning down the house, destroying the country and escalating foreign wars, all hands must remain vigilant to thwart those efforts and put out the fires.

Otherwise there may not be anything left to make great again.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.