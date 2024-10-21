Dems Telegraph Their Pre-Election Fear – The Constitution

Within the last five days Democrats and their supporters have revealed their true fear this election cycle, and it’s not voter turnout, Republican supporters, or Donald Trump.

Their biggest fear is the U.S. Constitution.

Over the weekend Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., claimed that the highest court in the land is "broken" and needs to be fixed.

"We need to radically reform the broken Supreme Court," she said, and listed what needed reforming as:

Expanding the number of Justices

A binding, enforceable code of ethics

Imposing term limits

Omar concluded, "SCOTUS reform is on the ballot in November. 17 days left until Election Day."

Addressing her suggestions one-by-one:

The number of justices can be expanded. Called "court packing," it would take a majority vote in the House, 60 votes (of 100) in the Senate, and the president’s approval. Good luck.

Congress cannot enact a "code of ethics" for the Supreme Court, just as the Supreme Court can’t write one for Congress. They’re independent and co-equal branches of government.

We can impose term limits on the justices by amending the U.S. Constitution. All it takes is a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate, and ratification by three-fourths of the state legislatures. Good luck with that also.

So what she’s really saying is that the Constitution needs to be shelved, because it’s preventing her from making those "reforms."

We can probably excuse Omar’s ignorance. Although she’s a member of Congress, she was born in Somalia, and that’s probably where her heart is. She even advances a "Somalia First" agenda in Congress.

But while we might excuse Omar, we can’t do the same for Ian Millhiser.

He’s "a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States," according to the publication.

Millhiser also has a Duke University law degree.

Last week he posted on Twitter/X, "The United States Constitution is actually quite bad," to promote his latest Vox commentary.

Under the headline, "The nightmare facing Democrats, even if Harris wins," he lamented, "If Harris wins, the Republican Party will almost certainly be able to veto anything she does, thanks to our broken Constitution."

But Millhiser knows that only the president has veto power.

He also groused about electing a president through the Electoral College, and that each state, regardless of its population, has two senators.

Both are a reflection that the United States wasn’t set up as a pure democracy, which has been described as mob rule. It’s a republic, which is a democracy tempered by minority rights.

"Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch," wrote Benjamin Franklin in 1759. "Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote."

A lynch mob is a form of democracy. but in a constitutional republic the accused is given rights such as trial by jury and the right to counsel, to name just a few.

Millhiser also complained that, "Even when [the Supreme Court] ultimately rules in favor of President Joe Biden’s policies, it often sits on those cases for months, allowing a lower court order to suspend Biden’s programs for as much as a year."

But he should know it takes time to try a case, then take it through the appeal process.

Also, “Just look at the Republican justices’ decision to immunize former President Donald Trump from prosecution for criminal actions he committed while in office,” Millhiser argued.

Both sides agreed that a president — whether his name is Biden or Trump — is entitled to some measure of immunity from prosecution. No one got everything they wanted.

A popular Twitter user with the handle, "Tabitha- SSG Ginger" noticed Millhiser’s complaint and concluded that "Someone is scared that the Constitution LIMITS the government," and that’s their fear.

Democrats got a taste of unlimited government power during the COVID-19 scare, and they don’t want to let it go.

They like ordering members of the armed forces to take an untested vaccine or leave the service.

They get a thrill ordering Americans to close their businesses, huddle in their homes, wear masks, and avoid weddings, funerals, and religious services.

Democrats got a little taste of unlimited power and they became addicted — they’re not ready to give it up.

But the Constitution places strict limits on the government — and the Supreme Court makes sure the government is working within those limits.

That’s the way it’s worked for more than 200 years, and if we’re lucky and vigilant, it’ll work that wat for at least another 200.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.