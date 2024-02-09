The Dead Come to Life for Joe Biden

This was not one of President Joe Biden’s better weeks.

It was, however, Saturday night at the movies for him — all week long.

It was, for example, a replay of “The Sixth Sense,” where a young boy named Cole tells a child psychiatrist that "I see dead people."

That was Biden. He sees dead people.

Biden remarked during a Las Vegas speech that he had recently met with former French President Francois Mitterand.

"I sat down and I said, 'America’s back,'" Biden recalled.

"And Mitterrand from Germany – I mean from France – looked at me and said. . . " At that point Biden’s voice trailed off before adding, "Well, how long are you back for?"

But Mitterand died in 1996 — 28 years ago.

And Biden wasn’t finished seeing dead people, according to Politico.

"We're having a bit of déjà vu . . . " the news site reported.

"Joe Biden has mixed up former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl, the latter of whom died in 2017.

"It was the U.S. president's second such mix-up in less than a week."

The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site with the motto, "Fake News You Can Trust," ran this spot-on headline after the president’s sightings: "Biden Touts Productive Climate Change Meeting With French Leader Napoleon Bonaparte."

But "The Sixth Sense" wasn’t the only feature film playing in the White House screening room this week.

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Hur released a bombshell report Thursday that found, among other things, that the president wrongfully and "willfully retained" classified documents, and was extremely careless in how he handled them.

Photos were released depicting loose files of classified materials haphazardly tossed into open cardboard boxes, and carelessly strewn at various locations of the Biden residence, including his garage.

The special counsel’s report was scathing.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," Hur wrote.

But the report also included a built-in free pass.

It indicated that a reasonable person would find Biden to be "a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Therefore, it would be "difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

So basically, he shouldn’t be held responsible because he’s senile and therefore lacks the mental capacity to commit a crime — he talks to dead people and stuff like that.

White House lawyers jumped all over that one.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich reported that "Biden's lawyers wrote to Hur asking that he revise descriptions of the President's memory — notable given voter concerns about his mental capacity."

She added, "WH is highlighting extenuating circumstances of Biden’s interview with investigators - arguments made by Biden’s lawyers in their letter to Special Counsel Hur, requesting he revise 'prejudicial and inflammatory' descriptions of Biden’s poor memory."

That brings us to the ultimate movie comparison, "Catch-22." an anti-war, dark comedy novel written by Joseph Heller, later made into a film.

It starred Alan Arkin as Capt. John Yossarian, a WWII B-25 bombardier, who doesn’t want to fly any more missions. Doc Daneeka tells him he’ll have to ground him if he says he’s crazy. But there’s a catch — Catch-22.

If Yossarian asks to be grounded because he’s crazy, that proves he’s actually sane, because only a crazy person would want to continue flying dangerous missions.

Yossarian replies, "That's some catch, that Catch-22."

"It's the best there is," Doc Daneeka agrees.

In this case, if Biden and his team say nothing, the report stands, and he’s given a built-in defense for his misdeeds.

But if he objects to the senility findings, then he admits responsibility for the mishandling of the documents — and only a crazy person would admit to a serious felony.

That's some catch, that Catch-22. Yup! It’s the best there is!

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.