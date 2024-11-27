Newsom Proposal Vindictive, Unconstitutional and Unnecessary

In response to a report that President-elect Donald Trump was considering eliminating a Biden $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., announced that the Golden State would reintroduce its own EV incentive program.

But he clearly didn’t think this one through. Not only is it unnecessary, especially considering the state’s $2 billion shortfall, but the way he intends to go about it is politically vindictive and more-than-likely unconstitutional.

Newsom said that he intended to revive California’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, which was discontinued after the Biden administration established its own incentives to purchase EVs.

But the governor added a caveat Monday: It would apply to the purchase of any EV, except for those manufactured by Tesla. New Tesla owners would be excluded from participating in the program.

Seems strange.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk observed that Newsom was excluding his company’s vehicles from the program "Even though Tesla is the only company who manufactures their EVs in California!"

He added, "This is insane."

Even more insane, Tesla is also the most popular EV brand on the market.

Although it’s insane, it’s the standard by which today’s far-left Democrats live by.

When Musk first arrived on the scene he considered himself a liberal Democrat — until recently after observing just how crazy they were becoming.

Then he considered himself a Republican where the politics were saner.

Soon Musk called himself a Trump-supporting MAGA Republican, and most recently became an unsalaried member of his future administration, tasked with reducing the size of the federal government — and that was unforgivable.

So Newsom vindictively excluded purchasers of Musk’s vehicles from participating in the state’s EV incentive program.

Newsom’s actions, assuming he follows through with them, would arguably be unconstitutional as well. They apparently violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, which provides:

No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

The states have to treat everyone equally. They can’t discriminate against one person or group in favor of another simply because of their political views or because you don’t like them.

Although Newsom isn’t a lawyer, he should know that the United States was founded on the principle of equality — "that all men are created equal."

Finally, it’s apparently unnecessary to promote the purchase of EVs over gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles. At least some climate scientists, who previously sounded the alarm that the planet was in danger, are now reassessing their former positions.

Climate scientists who attended a two-day climate conference in Prague on Nov. 12-13announced that the "climate emergency" is now over — if indeed it ever existed.

The conference was organized by the Czech division of the International Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel).

Moreover, the "cure" to climate change would have an insignificant effect.

Scientists who participated estimated that even if every nation achieved net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as international bodies are urging, the Earth would cool by only about 0.1°C (0.18°F) — less than one-fifth of a degree Fahrenheit.

They made these findings two years after climate alarmist Al Gore claimed Earth was at a “tipping point” to take climate action.

Newsom’s very threats illustrate why mainstream America — including Elon Musk — are turning away from today’s Democratic Party.

His actions are vindictive, unconstitutional, and defy all reasoning.

