Biden's Biggest Mistake Is One No One Can Correct 

Much of the nearly 11 months into President Donald Trump's second term has been dedicated to reversing the mistakes of his predecessor and restoring peace around the world.

But there's one Biden error that could continue for decades, one that Trump and his successors are powerless to reverse, one that has the ability to adversely affect every American: Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

We got another example of Justice Jackson's unsuitability to serve on the high court Monday, during oral arguments in the case of Trump v. Slaughter, which centered on the president’s authority to replace a Federal Trade commissioner.

The Supreme Court permitted Trump to remove Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, the former commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in September, while she proceeded with her legal challenge to the firing.

Jackson told U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer that she did "not understand" why “agencies aren’t answering to Congress" rather than the president, and pointed out that "Congress established them and can eliminate them."

However, the Executive Vesting Clause, which is contained in Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, provides that "the executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States.”

The Executive branch includes the federal bureaucracy, often described as the administrative state, which is comprised of the various departments, agencies, commissions, and bureaus that implement and enforce federal laws and regulations.

While Congress makes the laws, the executive branch carries them out.

That suggests that the president, as the head of the federal government’s Executive branch, would have the power to hire and fire members of the federal bureaucracy.

Not according to Justice Jackson, who launched into a nonsensical word salad that should have made former Vice President Kamala Harris proud.

"My understanding was that independent agencies exist because Congress has decided that some issues, some matters, some areas should be handled in this way by non-partisan experts, that Congress is saying that expertise matters — with respect to aspects of the economy, and transportation, and the various independent agencies that we have," she said.

"So, having a president come in and fire all the scientists, and the doctors, and the economists, and the PhDs, and replacing them with loyalists and people who don't know anything, is actually not in the best interest of the citizens of the United States.

"These issues should not be in presidential control."

Townhall writer and columnist Amy Curtis called Jackson's remarks a "No Kings' Meltdown." Jackson suggested that if a president had the power to hire and fire people within the federal administrative state, that would somehow turn him into a monarch.

"I mean, I appreciate there's a conflict between the two, but one would think under our constitutional design, given the history of the monarchy and the concerns that the Framers had about a president controlling everything, that in the clash between those two — Congress's view, that we should be able to have independence with respect to certain issues should take precedence."

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk correctly concluded, "She is talking nonsense."

He added, "There must be a way for the public to affect 'independent agencies' or we live in a BUREAUcracy, not a DEMOcracy!"

George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley suggested a different term for Jackson’s make-believe vision of America.

"As is increasingly becoming the case, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stole the show yesterday in oral argument, suggesting experts should not be subject to termination by a president," he said.

"It is a virtual invitation for a technocracy rather than a democracy."

Since Jan. 20, Trump has been busy closing the border, removing criminal illegal aliens, eliminating narco-terrorists, reversing climate change directives, restoring balance to international trade, combatting inflation, and so on.

In short, he's been correcting the damage left by Joe Biden, including trying to end the two wars that began because of the negligence under his watch.

But Justice Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court can't be rescinded — it's a lifetime appointment.

She wasn't nominated because of her keen legal mind and knowledge of the Constitution.

Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson noted earlier this year that fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor had to openly "explain the law" to her, "like she was a 5th grader."

Jackson was nominated to the high court for one reason — to become the court’s first Black female justice.

New York Post writer and columnist Miranda Devine noted Jackson’s insane remarks and concluded, "It's a crowded field, but one of Biden's most destructive legacies."

At age 55, Jackson could be a court fixture for another 20-30 years, confirming that she is easily "one of Biden's most destructive legacies."

Settle in, America. It's gonna be a long, tortuous ride.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.