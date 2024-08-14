Harris Has Yet to Learn You Have to Earn Every Vote

(The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

If you’re not willing to work for the people’s vote, chances are good you’re not going to work once you’re in office.

Donald Trump understands that; Kamala Harris does not.

Former President Trump did something Monday night Vice President Harris has so far avoided — submit to an in-depth interview.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk interviewed Trump for nearly two hours on every issue of concern to American voters, including the economy, border security, taxation, energy independence, and election integrity.

It was both a recap of the more pressing issues outlined on the Trump-Vance team campaign website, and a gift to the Harris-Walz team by offering specifics that they can take apart and attack.

But they didn’t see it that way. They issued a statement condemning it.

"Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com," the statement began.

However, Project 2025 has nothing to do with the Trump-Vance campaign. It’s the brainchild of The Heritage Foundation, drafted in January 2023 as a blueprint for the smooth transition of presidential power.

Their statement continued, "Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."

But capitalism and "self-obsessed rich guys" like them are what created the middle class, and the taxes they and their employees pay provide the salaries of people like Harris who have fed at the public trough throughout their entire adult lives.

And there were some glitches getting the livestream underway, which Musk called "a DDOS attack" directed at his platform.

If true, especially if it was a cyberattack from a foreign source such as Iran, that would indicate that the Biden-Harris administration was asleep at the switch.

In a separate statement the Harris-Walz camp complained that Musk is "using his purchased platform — one of the largest social media sites in the world — to spread Trump’s unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users."

But Musk is an equal opportunity guy: He said, "Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too," but so far it’s been silence from Harris.

That’s not surprising. Last week when Harris was asked when she might finally sit down for an interview, she replied she’d like to "get an interview scheduled before the end of the month."

When Daily Wire Managing Editor Brent Scher observed that Harris "wouldn't even make herself available for this slobbering @TIME puff piece," Substack writer and Twitchy journalist Amy Curtis wrote, "Dear media, Kamala's just not that into you."

And truthfully, she’s "not that into" the electorate either. Each time Harris refuses to answer media questions, she also disrespects the voters. All they hear are canned rally speeches and campaign ads.

Her latest — in which she promises to be tough on border security — drew the wrath of California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux when she used his image in the ad without his permission.

"In light of a recent political ad put out by Kamala Harris featuring Sheriff Boudreaux, as well as other local law enforcement, the Sheriff wants to make it abundantly clear that his image is being used without his permission, and he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office," said Boudreaux, a 37-year veteran of the Tulare County Sheriff’s office.

"As a matter of fact, I would like to point out the misleading information projected in that same political ad. In the ad, Harris claims to have spent decades fighting violent crime as a 'border state prosecutor,'" he added.

"The truth is, Harris never cared about the cartels and did nothing to stop people from illegally crossing the border."

Boudreaux said that the day the footage was taken of him with Harris, he and other law enforcement officers were directed to group together. Then she strode into the room, gave her pitch and walked out without even acknowledging the officers.

After more than three weeks the Harris-Walz campaign website still doesn’t offer a hint as to what their positions are on the issues — especially important given that she’s apparently reversed many of her long-held beliefs.

But in truth we know what she stands for: She stands for nothing.

A better indicator is what she’s done in the past.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust," may have called it best with this headline: "'I Will Fix Things If You Vote Me Into Office,' Says Woman Currently In Office."

She’s had three-and-a-half years and everything that was fixed before is broken again.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter.