Pregnancy Is Now a 'Disease'

Pregnancy has somehow become a dirty word in American society.

The special, unique glow of a woman expecting a child is more frequently becoming "eww" in a growing number of quarters, and some women even openly brag about how many abortions they’ve chalked up.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid became the latest media figure to ask, "Why bother?"during her program Monday.

"The U.S. has a population of 327 million people. Why do we need more kids?!"she asked. "What’s the purpose?"

Bestselling author, small business advocate and Chicago-based TV host Carol Roth reminded Reid that she also supports big government, which can only survive with an ever larger number of taxpayers.

"Also would like 'taxpayers' to pay for Social Security, Medicare and even more govt," she said.

LifeNews, an anti-abortion news outlet, had a similar reminder.

"America’s Birth Rate is Below Replacement Level," they wrote. "We Need More Babies."

But we can easily dismiss far-left loons like Reid. We can’t with medical professionals.

Earlier this year Anna Smajdor and Joona Räsänen of the University of Oslo, Norway, wrote a piece published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, in which they tried to make the case that pregnancy could be classified as a disease.

"We argue that there are some compelling grounds for regarding pregnancy as a disease,"they wrote in their abstract, and listed them as follows:

—Like a disease, pregnancy affects the health of the pregnant person, causing a range of symptoms from discomfort to death.

—Like a disease, pregnancy can be treated medically.

—Like a disease, pregnancy is caused by a pathogen, an external organism invading the host’s body.

—Like a disease, the risk of getting pregnant can be reduced by using prophylactic measures.

They call this "medical ethics"? They can’t even say the word "mother," but substitute "pregnant person" instead. Maybe they just didn’t want offend pregnant men.

Note also that they refer to male sperm as a "pathogen" — a disease-causing virus.

This might be seen as the latest in a natural progression of thinking, where physicians have recommended terminating pregnancies for a number of reasons — most often because it was feared that the child would be born disabled or deformed.

One of those people was a young Lajatico, Italy wife who developed appendicitis during her pregnancy. After treatment, her physicians strongly advised her to consent to an abortion, because her child would be born disabled.

She refused, and sure enough, on Sept. 22, 1958, she gave birth to a son with congenital glaucoma. He completely lost his vision at age 12 due to a soccer accident. She lovingly raised him and named him Andrea.

Today, Andrea Bocelli is the most famous Italian tenor and male opera performer in the world. He praises his mother for making "the right choice" at a difficult time.

But Bocelli is far from alone. Among the millions of mothers who chose life, there are many whose children rose to greatness, among them:

—The late tech entrepreneur Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple Computer Company. His mother decided against an abortion at the last minute. She gave birth and placed him for adoption.

—Model and actress Brooke Shields. Her grandfather urged her mother to get an abortion, and provided the funds for the procedure. She also backed out after initially agreeing.

—Actor-filmmaker Jack Nicholson, who is a three-time Academy Award winner. His mother also decided against an abortion at the last minute, and because of it, he has always remained pro-life.

—Singer Cher, whose mother appeared at the abortion clinic, then changed her mind at the very last second.

—Pro athlete Tim Tebow. His mother’s physicians demanded that she consent to an abortion following medical complications that they believed would deform the child. She refused, and a star of the gridiron and the baseball diamond was born.

And then there are those whose mothers opted for the procedure, but the child they were carrying survived anyway. Claire Culwell is one of the fortunate ones. However, her twin sibling wasn’t so lucky.

They’ve banded together to form the Abortion Survivors Network, which reports that today there are an average 1,700 babies born each year who survive the procedure.

The sage advice offered in Genesis 9:7 to "be fruitful and multiply; Bring forth abundantly in the earth," has descended into, “live fast, die young, and keep your abortionist’s phone number on speed-dial."

The point is, pregnancy isn’t a disease. We may not all become a Jack Nicholson, a Brooke Shields or an Andrea Bocelli, but all life is precious, even if to simply contribute to the tax base and be someone’s best friend.

And who knows, that next child born may just be the one who cures cancer.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.