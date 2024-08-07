Don't Look for Patriotism, Stability in Harris-Walz Ticket

The choice of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate says everything you need to know about the state of their party in 2024.

The Democratic Party has swung far to the left, and their base is increasingly anti-Semitic.

On Monday the Harris campaign indicated that they’d narrowed their choice to two: Walz and Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

If they had played it by the numbers the choice should have been Shapiro, because:

Pennsylvania has nearly twice the electoral votes as Minnesota: 19 versus 10

Pennsylvania is more winnable by Republicans, making it more important for Democrats to protect

Shapiro is more centrist than Walz, making him more appealable to the all-important independent voter

But despite all that she still chose Walz, and the reason most often cited is Shapiro’s Judaism.

The far-left has attached itself to Hamas terrorists in the wake of their Oct. 7, 2023 rape, torture, kidnap and murder of Israeli civilians, while Shapiro once volunteered for the Israeli Defense Forces.

Harris herself has shown where her sympathies lie in this matter.

She refused to preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress last month — one of her official duties.

Although she met with him privately the following day, she delivered a short statement afterwards, one harsh and dismissive of Israel.

Apparently that "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" (DEI)thing only goes so far for Democrats.

Tuesday morning on Newsmax TV’s "National Report," Florida-based lawyer, businessman, and GOP strategist Ford O’Connell recommended that the Republican Party’s ad campaign should highlight just how extreme Walz is.

The MAGA War Room must have been watching from the looks of their post to Twitter/X afterwards:

"Tim Walz is a weird radical liberal," they began.

"What could be weirder than signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms? Or weirder than signing legislation allowing minors to receive sex change operations?"

The MAGA (Make America Great Again) War Room attached a brutal campaign video concluding that Walz, as Minnesota governor "endangers minors, hurts women, and puts radical ideology ahead of common sense."

During a later appearance on Newsmax TV’s "American Agenda," O’Connell called the Harris-Walz matchup "the most radical, left-wing ticket in American history."

Extremes at either end rarely win national elections, and Harris apparently recognized that by reversing her position on some far-left position she has taken over the years.

According to her campaign, issues she has flip-flopped on include:

A fracking ban

Abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Mandatory gun buybacks

Banning private health insurance

Medicare for All

And in 2019 she was ranked as the most liberal member of the Senate by the nonpartisan GovTrack — even more liberal than Sen. Bernie Sanders. I-Vt.

Yet she still chose one of the country’s most politically left governors as her vice-presidential nominee.

Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance thought it a match made in heaven.

"They make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail," he said.

Nevertheless, the smart money would have continued the illusion of being a moderate by choosing Shapiro, especially given that his state’s 19 electoral votes may decide the election.

But no one has ever accused Harris of being smart.

President Biden reportedly delayed his decision to suspend his reelection campaign because he lacked confidence in Harris, according to three Biden aides familiar with the situation.

The Harris-Walz campaign website offers no platform, no policy position, no hint as to what issues they support, or how they would govern if elected. It just asks for money and promises “to defeat Donald Trump.”

The Trump-Vance campaign website, by contrast, lists 20 items in its platform, addressing issues such as immigration, taxation, and election security.

But in truth Harris doesn’t have to reveal a platform. Her history as the Senate’s most liberal member, and her selection of Walz as a running mate, say more than mere words ever could.

Harris’ history and vice-presidential choice say she’s too un-American for America — she’s the "not ready for prime time candidate," and God willing, will never again hold any position of power.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.