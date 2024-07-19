Let's Not Dismiss Higher Power's Work with Donald Trump

Earlier this week bestselling author and Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro suggested that something divine was at play at a western Pennsylvania fairground late Saturday afternoon, when a young gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump.

And maybe there was.

By all odds the Trump family should have been mourning in Palm Beach and making funeral arrangements this week — not celebrating in Milwaukee over his third Republican nomination for president of the United States.

"Whatever the reason — and who knows the reasons of God?" Shapiro said.

"God decided that Donald J. Trump would live on Saturday."

And this is despite a Secret Service that seemed to act as the sniper’s accomplice rather than Trump’s protector. For example:

Agents failed to properly secure the area ahead of the rally — specifically the rooftop the shooter used to fire upon the former president.

Rallygoers spotted the shooter crawling onto the roof with what appeared to be a rifle, and alerted law enforcement.

Despite the alerts, Trump wasn’t prevented from appearing as scheduled. Seconds later shots rang out.

The only thing that saved Trump was a slight turn of the head as the gunman fired — the round pierced Trump’s ear instead of entering his brain.

"The fact that Donald J. Trump is alive today is a miracle," Shapiro added. “There is no other way to see it. His assassin had a clear line of sight. He was 135 meters from Trump. He got off multiple rounds."

And despite the gunman’s advantage, Trump survived.

"Barely grazed in the ear, bleeding profusely, Trump rose from the ground, pumped his fist, and shouted, 'Fight!'"

And even before the shooting someone suggested that Trump was touched by the divine hand of God.

Dallas-based Christian music artist Natasha Owens came under fire last month for the release of a new single declaring former President Trump as "The Chosen One."

It was hard to fault her critics when the song came out. "The Chosen One" has the ring of the second coming of Christ attached to it.

But that’s not what she meant.

Owens dispels any Christlike image attached to Trump in the first verse of the song:

"I’m not saying he’s something divine

"He gets in trouble bigly time after time

"He’s controversial but one thing is true

"Imperfect people a perfect God can use."

It was both inspired and co-written by former Newsmax host Wayne Allyn Root, who is Jewish like Shapiro.

"You know no one in the entire media fights harder for President Trump than me," he told a caller in 2019. "He is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). Look what he has done for Israel and the Jewish people. Trump is like the King of the Jews and the Chosen One."

Trump has also been compared to Nehemiah in the Old Testament, who was made governor of Judah In about 445 B.C., and rebuilt the great wall surrounding Jerusalem to protect the city from invaders.

Likewise Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall at the southern border, and one of his first acts as president was to move the U.S. embassy serving Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — where Nehemiah rebuilt his own wall.

Thursday night at the convention the 45th president described the events that had occurred the previous Saturday in Butler, Penn.

"I'm not supposed to be here tonight," he told the delegates and guests, who chanted "Yes you are!"

Trump continued, "I stand before you in his arena only by the grace of Almighty God. In watching the reports over the last few days, many people say it was a providential moment. Probably was."

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson also addressed the convention Thursday night, and concluded that Saturday’s assassination attempt was a transformational moment.

"The more I watched it, the more it struck me that everything was different after that moment — everything. This convention is different, the nation is different, the world is different. Donald Trump is different" he said.

"When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up, I thought at that moment that was a transformation . . . divine intervention."

And ultimately, "the effect that it had on Donald Trump — he was no longer just a political party’s nominee, or a former president, or a future president. This was the leader of a nation."

Ben Shapiro agreed 100%.

"God didn’t just save Donald J. Trump on Saturday. He may have saved the United States as well," he concluded. "God gave us all another chance on Saturday. We ought to take it."

We’ll have that chance on Nov. 5, and as Shapiro said, "we ought to take it."

America’s future path depends on it.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.