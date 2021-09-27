The 'Mess' That Biden Inherited

President Joe Biden likes to use the phrase, "what I inherited" to claim his administration was behind the 8-ball from the start.

He did this most recently on Friday, when he addressed his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, you know, part of it is dealing with the panoply of things that were landed on my plate. I’m not complaining; it’s just a reality," he said. "Take a look at what I inherited when I came into office."

So let’s take him up on his offer and "take a look," beginning with COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden claimed that "when I came into office, the state of affairs, and where we were: We had 4 million people vaccinated. We had no plan. We had — I mean, I can go down the list."

Trump admittedly fell far short of his goal of vaccinating 35 million Americans before leaving office, but the numbers were far above the 4 million Biden claimed. By the time Biden entered the White House, 13.5 million Americans had been vaccinated.

Still, that’s better than a previous Biden claim — that when he entered office "we didn’t have" a COVID vaccine.

In small-town middle America those are called whoppers; in Washington, D.C. that’s called debating.

Also, during his opening days in office, Biden announced an ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million Americans per day. That goal had already been met by the Trump administration.

The president is nonetheless angry because vaccination rates have declined, despite (or because of) mandating vaccines for all federal employees (except members of Congress and their staff), as well as employees at large companies.

He also ordered all active duty military to be vaccinated, adding that he "strongly opposes" honorable discharges for those who refuse.

If his goal is to vaccinate a larger percentage of the population, mandates are the wrong way to go about it — at least in a free society.

Biden also inherited:

An energy independent country — Biden’s now begging Middle East oil producers to step up production to meet U.S. demand.

A secure border with illegal immigration reduced to a trickle — now the border is chaotic by what can only be called an invasion of illegal immigrants.

A stable Afghanistan and an orderly plan of withdrawal — which Biden turned into a terrorist stronghold, with hundreds of American citizens left as hostages.

An economy recovering from a pandemic — last week Federal Reserve officials predicted higher unemployment, soaring inflation, and reduced growth.

On the minus side, Biden also inherited a divided country, and the single promise he made that Americans believed he might keep was to restore civility, bring the nation together and permit the nation to heal.

Remarkably, he divided the country even further.

In one example, Biden was initially reluctant to recommend monoclonal antibodies such as those created by Eli Lilly and Regeneron as an effective COVID therapeutic — possibly because Trump touted them as miracle drugs.

When Biden finally recognized their effectiveness, his administration purchased all available supplies and reportedly began rationing them in Republican-led states like Florida, South Dakota and Texas.

As a result, "people are going to die," said Rep. Brian Babin, a Texas Republican. "This is a federal takeover, and really seemingly punishing six conservative Republican red states" that pushed back against Biden’s mandates while successfully treating COVID patients with these and other therapeutics.

In another example of dividing the country, on Sept. 8 Biden told 18 Trump-appointed military academy advisory board members to resign or be fired — a move that critics called a political purge, designed to hijack the nonpartisan boards.

Those Trump appointees worked alongside former President Obama appointees, suggesting Trump let them remain in office.

Biden followed that up last week by removing country music artist Lee Greenwood from the National Council on the Arts. Although he was appointed to the position by former President George W. Bush, his most famous song, "God Bless the U.S.A.," is played at every Trump rally.

"I don’t think they gave us a reason," Greenwood told Newsmax TV’s "Spicer & Co." co-host Lyndsay Keith. “I think it’s pretty obvious what they’re trying to do, and that’s to clean house.”

One final thing Biden inherited: a White House that donated its presidential salary each quarter to a different charitable organization. We now have a deadbeat president who reportedly owes as much as $500,000 in back taxes.

All-in-all, Biden inherited a blueprint for victory, and replaced it with a roadmap to chaos.

All things considered, "Build Back Better" doesn’t hold a candle to "Make America Great Again."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.