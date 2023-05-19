It's Time to Honor Women, Real Ones — Again

We should celebrate Mother’s Day every day, by getting back to honoring women again.

Real women — the only ones capable of giving birth and becoming natural mothers.

And in the process, we will be taking a stand for reality and rational thought.

Apparently sportswear giant Adidas is incapable of doing so.

This week it introduced a new line of women’s swimwear — and hired men to model them.

On Newsmax’s "American Agenda Wednesday," U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant (ret.) Jessie Jane Duff said the spectacle proved that men were taking over women’s roles.

"It’s basically telling women, 'you’re no longer needed,'" she said, and described the inappropriateness of male models.

"I dare to say that image we just saw was not very 'tuck-friendly.' I’m seeing areas now that don’t exist on a woman’s body."

Duff, who’s also an America First ambassador, concluded.

"Adidas is definitely stating that 'we don’t need women to model. We have a trans community that we can utilize.' It’s like everything that we are talking about with sports. I can’t put my head around this."

Speaking of sports, former University of Kentucky swimming sensation Riley Gaines had similar thoughts.

"I don’t understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is 'unisex,' but they didn't because it’s about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?" she asked.

"Women's swimsuits aren’t accessorized with a bulge," Gaines concluded.

Although she was last season’s strongest female swimmer, Gaines was repeatedly edged out at the 2022 NCAA finals by one person: Lia Thomas, a biological male.

And Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, stated the obvious about Thomas yesterday on the House floor.

"Let’s be very clear: if you have eyes, Lia Thomas is, in fact, a dude," he said. That’s just simple, honest truth. Everybody knows it. Literally everybody knows it to be true."

Now the Biden administration wants to gut Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs that receive federal funding.

He wants to prohibit schools from banning transgender female (biological male) students from participating in women’s athletic events.

Stated differently, Biden wants to change the rule that guarantees women equal educational opportunities by denying women equal educational opportunities.

Also this week seven female University of Wyoming students spoke publicly about a lawsuit they’d filed in March against Kappa Kappa Gamma, after the national organization permitted a hulking, 6-foot-2, 260-pound biological male to join their sorority house.

"So some girls live in constant fear in their home and our home is supposed to be a safe space," said one sorority sister.

Lucie Holt, Turning Point USA chapter secretary at the university, appeared on Newsmax’s "Eric Bolling: 'The Balance'" Wednesday night and confirmed that she’d met the transgender student at college events.

"I spent a little time with him" during TPUSA activities, she said, "and I’ve also seen him around campus, and he made me feel quite uncomfortable and I could see his eyes on me the entire time."

But it wasn’t just her. "I confirmed with another girl after the fact that I wasn’t being crazy. I definitely got a very weird vibe from him and I felt that I needed to cover myself the whole time."

Holt concluded, "So I couldn’t even imagine what it would have been like to live in the same house with him."

Comedian Chrissie Mayr also appeared on "Eric Bolling: 'The Balance'" that night, and remarked that "rush," the period when fraternities and sororities recruit pledges into their organizations, took on a whole new meaning with the male sorority sister.

"Rush is something we do to pledge a sorority, and now it’s something these women have to do in and out of the bathroom just to avoid being stared down by a dude," she said.

"These poor women," Mayr concluded. "They’re like 19, 20 years old, [and] they probably don’t feel that they can stand up for themselves." And that’s just one reason society has to get its head screwed on straight and stand up for them.

The late Daniel Patrick Moynihan is quoted as saying, "Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts."

And the fact is these "women" are dudes — dudes who want to cheat at sports, get a cheap thrill, or just crave attention.

Moynihan was a four-term U.S. senator, an ambassador, and an academic. He was also a Democrat. He wouldn’t recognize his party today. He wouldn’t recognize his country.

It’s time to take a stand for women, give them the equal protection under the law, and celebrate them for the unique people they are.

It’s time to take a stand for reality.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.