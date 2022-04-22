If Biden Is a 'Devout Catholic,' What's Up With This?

One day after President Biden took office, a reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about his position on taxpayer-funded abortions.

She deflected the question by replying "I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning but I don't have anything more for you on that."

A compliant press took the hint, and often repeats the official "devout Catholic" mantra when referring to him.

Three reports that came out just within the last week should have fact-checkers labeling the "devout Catholic" claim a four-Pinocchio, "pants-on-fire" falsehood.

No. 1: No Religious Exemption for You!:

Politico reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is making plans to reverse the religious exemption for health care professionals, which allows physicians, nurses, pharmacists and medical students to opt out of performing services to which they voice a strong religious or moral objection.

Such services could include abortions, gender reassignment procedures and dispensing puberty blockers to young children.

Jacqueline Ayers, the senior vice president of policy, organizing and campaigns for Planned Parenthood, was part of a lawsuit that objected to the Trump administration’s 2019 rule.

"As state politicians continue to strip people of their sexual and reproductive rights and freedoms, it’s imperative that the Biden-Harris administration revoke this discriminatory policy and help ensure people can access the healthcare and information they need when they need it," said Ayers. "We look forward to seeing the details of the new rule and are excited about this step forward."

Forcing medical professionals to perform or assist in performing procedures that violate their own religious or moral standards will only result in fewer caregivers, which in turn could result in the rationing of healthcare.

No. 2: Aborted Baby Parts For Sale:

"BREAKING:" announced LifeNews on Twitter. "New documents show Joe Biden's administration helped the University of Pittsburgh with PR to defend using aborted baby parts in research. So much for being a 'devout Catholic.'"

LifeNews reported Tuesday in its full story that records obtained by Judicial Watch revealed that Dr. Jeremy Berg, the University of Pittsburgh’s Associate Senior Vice Chancellor for Science Strategy and Planning in Health Sciences, contacted then-director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Francis Collins requesting help to combat, "efforts to undermine important science using fetal tissue."

He wrote that "various public universities have been the subject of rotating attacks about research using fetal tissue, sometimes citing NIH support for the research.

"It is now the University of Pittsburgh turn in the spotlight. The event that triggered this is the publication of a paper (attached) on grafting fetal skin onto rodents . . . "

Human scalp and other tissue samples were obtained from aborted babies (from 6 to 42 weeks of gestation) and grafted onto mice. Nine months, incidentally, equates to 39 weeks.

"These documents expose the collusion between the University of Pittsburgh and the NIH over the fetal organ ‘chop shop’ in the University of Pittsburgh paid for with federal tax dollars,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

"Here we have the federal government and a major university seemingly desperate to continue the barbaric trafficking the organs of human being killed by abortion."

No. 3: What, You Want Money Too?:

Tithing is practiced by many Christians and Jews who give 10% of their income to their church or synagogue. The practice first made its appearance in Genesis 14:18-20, when Abraham gave one-tenth of his spoils of war to Melchizedek, the priest-king of Salem.

But President and first lady Biden have taken the practice if tithing to a whole new level — a lower one.

The Bidens reported $610,702 in earnings on their 2021 joint return, and gave $17,394 in charitable donations, which amounts to about 2.85% of earnings — not even close to 10%.

But the amount that this "devout Catholic" donated to the church was downright miserly.

The first couple gave $2,800 to the Catholic church, divided among three parishes:

$2,200 to St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Del.;

$550 to Holy Trinity in Washington, D.C.; and,

$50 to St. Edmond’s in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Their total church donations come to about 0.46% of earnings — they couldn’t even cough up a half a percent.

A Russian proverb goes, "a man is judged by his deeds, not by his words."

1 Corinthians 13 provides that, "If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal." "If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal."

That’s Biden — an aggravating noisemaker, and it’s time to put an end to his "Gong Show" claim that he’s a "devout Catholic."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.