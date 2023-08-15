A Strong Israel, US Vital to the World

It is a fair statement to say that U.s politics has become very divisive. There are very few issues on which both sides of the aisle agree. There is, however, still one issue on which most of Congress is in almost unanimous agreement and support.

And that one issue is — Israel!

There is little doubt in the minds of almost everyone on Capitol Hill that the special relationship the United States has with Israel is in the best interest of not only Israel, but also of the United States. It might sound hyperbolic, but one might even argue that a strong Israel is in the best interest of the safety of not only the United States, but also of the Western world.

The same, I would argue, is true for America. A strong United States is in the best interest of the safety of the Western world.

And yet, there are still those in Congress who reject this almost universally accepted axiom.

How does one deal with such a politician? I have the answer and it’s very simple, very basic.

The answer is, run a competing candidate to oust them in the primary. Find a sympathetic, attractive candidate who is more in tune with gravitas of accepting the importance of Israel. A candidate who can defeat the incumbent.

That is exactly what is happening. Political Action Committees, or PACS, and powerful players, kingmakers and fundraisers are organizing to oust those in Congress who boycotted the speech that was delivered by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the Joint House of Congress.

Ousting an incumbent, sounds easy. Identify the candidate. Raise the money. Promote the candidate and — voila. The difficulty is convincing local voters. The biggest challenge is convincing voters to switch their loyalty from one party member to the other.

PACs, like pro-Israel AIPAC and some of their affiliates, have begun their work to oust those representatives who pose a threat to world stability. A threat not just to Israel, a threat to something mightier — a threat to world stability.

The most critical politician now holding office and withholding support for Israel is Ilhan Omar of the 5th district in Minnesota. Ever since assuming office, she has been rabidly anti-Israel, repeatedly spewing and tweeting atrocious, hateful, untruths about Jews and about Israel, the Jewish State.

Ilhan Omar won reelection in 2021 when challenged in the primaries by Don Samuels. The congresswoman squeaked by with a win of only 2,500 votes. At the time AIPAC, which supported Samuels, donated a paltry $350,000 to his campaign.

It is abundantly clear that AIPAC and other pro-Israel PACs could have and should have dumped in significantly more money. The damage that Ilhan Omar has done and continues to do to Israel, to the United States and to the world has been disastrous.

Anyone watching her bid for re-election in 2021 and especially her popularity since being re-elected can see that Ilhan Omar is extremely vulnerable. She can be beaten. And there are even murmurs that Don Samuels might try a second run at Omar.

But according to reports, AIPAC is setting their sights on another possible candidate to rival Ilhan Omar. She is a Minneapolis city council member. Her name is LaTrisha Vetaw. She is a moderate Democrat. She is a black woman. She is a very popular city council member.

Another proponent of vocal and nefarious anti-Israel sentiments, also up for re-election, is Jamal Bowman. A Democrat from New York’s16th District, Bowman represents the Bronx and the southern part of Westchester County areas, like Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Yonkers. He defeated Eliot Engel, a longtime friend of Israel and a 16-term incumbent.

Jamal Bowman, like Ilhan Omar is very vulnerable.

Jamal Bowman, like Ilhan Omar is a member of The Squad.

The most important weakness of these two candidates — a weakness that pro-Israel supporters should use as their strength, is that they are so very publicly affiliated with The Squad.

And The Squad is a coalition of politicians which mainstream America views as reactionary and out of touch with American values and principles. Americans view The Squad as revolutionaries, not as representatives. And that makes the candidate’s causes hard for voters to identify with.

A second weakness is that both these candidates voted against the House resolution that rejected Israel as a racist state. That vote was an overwhelming 412 in favor, 9 against and 1 voted present. Consider it a Congressional miracle. Congress declared that Israel is neither a racist nor an Apartheid state.

The naysayers were: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Jamaal Bowma, D-N.Y.; Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa. Rep. Betty McCollum. D-Minn., voted "present."

Those 9 + 1 were, and are, wrong.

It is essential for all Americans to understand that the friendship between the United States and Israel is a bullwork in fighting the enemies of the United States. The mutual benefits of this unique and special friendship are enormous. Israel’s role, not merely in the Middle East, but in the world, is irreplaceable.

Technological and scientific and cultural contributions alone, from the computer flash-drive to the microchip, without Israel our phones and computers would not be the same. And without Waze we would all be lost.