As Long as Jews Are Seen as Subhuman, Atrocities Will Continue

It is hard for the Western mind to conceive that someone educated, trained and dedicated to helping humanity, would instead aid and assist mass murderers and mass rapists. Hard to conceive that they would willingly, even eagerly, be directly involved in the heinous acts, the massacre and kidnapping of Jews that was perpetrated on October 7, 2023.

But the facts and faces speak for themselves.

U.N. employees stationed in Gaza, many of them educators and social workers, as well as several Gazans who purported to be journalists, were active participants in the most massive and cruel massacre in modern times.

The involvement of 12 United National Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) employees became headline news. Now we know that there were many more. As an example, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a recent briefing during which he unveiled the identity of one specific UNRWA social worker, accompanied by photos.

The UNRWA numbers are stunning.

The proof is undeniable.

According to Defense Minister Gallant Israel has real intel — that means photos and email communications — directly linking 30 UNRWA employees to the October 7 massacre.

He explained that in total, there are about 13,000 UNRWA employees and Israel has linked 1,468 of those employees to involvement in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. That comes to 12% of the entire organization’s employees.

Certainly, no small number and no small percentage of UNRWA.

The details are hard to swallow. It means that these agencies were directly connected to evil. It means that a direct link has been made to the Hamas-led murderous campaign to annihilate Jews and Israel.

The Washington Post further investigated Gallant’s presentation. They found video and confirmed that the example the defense minister gave was correct.

Faisal Ali Musalam Naami a social worker for UNRWA, did not just cross over the border in his car but also grabbed an injured or dead Jew, threw him into the back of the car and drove away — back into Gaza.

The quote from The Washington Post reads: “In the footage from Oct. 7, the SUV drives toward an open gate to Kibbutz Beeri shortly after 9:30 a.m. and stops just inside the entrance, where three men who had been shot and dragged from a car are lying motionless on the ground.”

“Two men step out of the SUV. The driver, the man identified as Naami, is wearing glasses that match photos from his social media profiles. The other man is carrying a rifle. They open the rear door of the vehicle and spread out a blanket inside.”

“They approach one of the people who had been shot, a man on the street next to an overturned cooler. It is not clear if he is alive, but he does not react as the man identified as Naami takes him by the jacket, the other man lifts his legs and they carry him to the trunk and place him inside.”

“They then rummage through belongings that are strewn in the street, taking a cellphone and a hat before driving off less than three minutes after they arrived. It is not clear why or where the two men took the Israeli or why they left the other bodies.”

The Washington Post also hired experts to identify the car Naami was driving to confirm that it was indeed his vehicle and to confirm that the video was indeed of him.

There’s more.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israel has clear and definite proof of the participation of an Al Jazeera journalist in Hamas. Not just an unknown journalist, they have his name. Not just participation, senior level participation.

During his presentation to the press, Adraee said: "Ismail Abu Omar, the journalist that the Al Jazeera news network reported about, is a deputy company commander in Hamas' Eastern Battalion of Khan Yunis. Abu Omar even filmed himself in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and published it on social media platforms."

The IDF asserts that he was a Hamas commander.

This “journalist” was injured in the leg in the course of an Israeli attack. After losing his leg in surgery he was taken to Egypt and then airlifted to Doha for better medical treatment. That happened despite his being a terrorist, not just a journalist.

Why are these supposedly good people, who dedicated their lives to helping others, in cahoots with terrorists?

The answer is that in the eyes and hearts of Hamas, Israel and Jews and the entire Western world are seen as an enemy — an enemy that must be destroyed.

Killing Jews is part of Hamas education and ideology. Ridding the world of Jews is their mission. Hamas fervently believes that Hitler was correct. Hamas fervently believes that Jews have no right to live and must be destroyed by any means.

Those are powerful ideologies. It is a message that permeates throughout the Hamas educational system, the Hamas summer camp system and their media. It trickles all the way down to Hamas’ pre-school curriculum.

Jews and Israelis are seen as subhuman. That is why, without a second thought, a social worker can join forces with and even become — a mass murderer and mass rapist and kidnapper.

Just like Nazi Germany before the war.