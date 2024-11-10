Time Now to Move Beyond the Election

Unsurprisingly, several friends and regular column readers have commented to me with statements like “bet you’re really happy about the election results.”

Although I truly am, and admit so, “happy” isn’t the first word that most readily comes to mind.

Happy describes the brief sort of feeling I get when one of my kids – or students - says or accomplishes something that makes me especially proud, or maybe when a home team wins a big game.

The feelings I take away from the election more consciously elicits two words: relief and gratitude.

That relief seems much like the overwhelming emotion I felt upon learning that cancer wasn’t going to end my life quite yet after all.

The gratitude is akin to the dedicated medical people who gave me another chance to do something more with my life, and the loving family and friends who had supported waning hope.

I came away from that dark time with deep resolve to recognize, appreciate and live each day forward as a precious gift not to squander on debilitating doubt or surrender to helpless fear.

So yes, the recent presidential and congressional election results evoke very much that same personal reminder – relief that the country will indeed survive an aggressive cultural and economic malignancy thanks to a solid majority of people who kept faith with their ballots despite polls indicating bad outcomes.

A decisive electoral and popular victory has restored confidence that America would remain a sovereign nation defined and protected by a secure border that is open only to immigrants who share its core values and commit to abide by its foundational structures.

Ongoing existence of sanctuary states and cities for millions of entirely unvetted residents from more than 180 countries – including numerous adversarial world regions – was firmly rejected as a top priority issue superseding rights and protections of citizens.

Deliberate federal interference with border agents’ abilities to block drug and sex trafficking cartels along with an invasion of violent gangs from entry has finally been deemed unacceptable.

Free food, lodging, health care and education incentives for illegal migrants were determined to be similarly irrational, particularly at a time of inflationary economic distress heavily attributable to profligate government spending.

Predominately Democrat state and municipal soft-on-crime policies including cashless bail, no-charge shoplifting, and police defund movements that incentivized and institutionalized societal lawlessness are about to end.

“Lawfare” became a primary new weapon against political opponents.

First, Democrats secretly had the FBI investigate Donald Trump’s campaign and legally intimidate advisors while covering up laptop record evidence of expansive Biden family corruption throughout the 2020 presidential campaign.

They most fortunately failed to impeach Trump twice…once for simply inquiring into national security risks concerning then- V.P. Biden’s threat to withhold a billion dollars of Ukraine military aid unless they fired the prosecutor who was investigating a company that was employing his son.

A second sham impeachment attempt involved partisan Capital riot congressional kangaroo court hearings that disallowed opposing testimony and cross examination of witnesses while omitting President Trump’s crucial admonition that protestors should go forward peacefully and make their voices heard.

These blatant injustices were followed by the armed early morning Aug. 8, 2022 FBI raid on former President Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence in search of unauthorized classified documents he was authorized to retain while later showing no interest in those found at multiple Biden properties including his unsecured garage.

Then came seemingly endless federal and municipal lawfare indictments transparently aimed to render their leading political nemesis ineligible to run for office again through all underhanded political devices possible: ineligible removal from state voting rolls, confiscation of property and bankruptcy attempts, multiple-jurisdiction mandated court appearances to interfere with campaign events, and even attempts to jail him.

Thankfully such desperate efforts not only failed to destroy Trump, but along with two assassination attempts, energized and expanded his support base and congressional coat tails, especially among a consequential new majority of successful GOP Senate candidates.

This writer is enormously relieved and grateful that Democrat threats to kill Senate filibuster rules requiring a 60-vote supermajority for major legislation passage are no longer plausible.

This means, for example, that far-left party domination won’t empower them to pack the Supreme Court with heavily partisan constitutionally revisionist judges and grant statehood status to reliably Democrat-voting District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

A GOP Senate – possibly House as well - will pave an open road forward for legislative and budgetary initiatives to restore and build upon Trump’s previous four years of achievements: a thriving economy, energy independence, border security, and proven global leadership to deter and address foreign exploitation and aggression.

The 47th American president will be supported by a remarkably accomplished and dedicated talent pool: including his vice president pick Senator J.D. Vance, former Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard as key transition team members, entrepreneur Elon Musk to cut government waste, and others too numerous to list.

Yes, there are countless reasons for cheerful optimism in their communal company along with great relief and gratitude.

As for others, and with special contempt for neo-Marxist’s who work to divide and conquer the country according to a color and gender paint-by-number playbook and poison innocent school children with sexually age- inappropriate and unpatriotic propaganda, I have two other words.

Go away!

Get lost now among the time-trampled ashes of past tyrannies.