Midterm Elections Will Fundamentally Determine Our Nation's Future

The November congressional election outcome stakes couldn't be higher for America. Here's what we all stand to lose if Democrats win the Senate — much less the House as well.

The Two-Party System

First and foremost, ceding even slim congressional control to Democrats will target the 51-vote Senate majority filibuster rule which is the only legislative barrier to prevent their party from forever opening the door to everything on their progressive agendas.

Democratic Senate candidates in Wisconsin (Mandela Barnes), Pennsylvania (John Fetterman) and Ohio (Tim Ryan) have all pledged to help kill the filibuster and to add Washington, D.C., as a reliably liberal-voting new state. Candidate Ryan — who claims to be a moderate — tweeted in January: "50/50 is not enough. We must expand our Democratic Senate majority to abolish the filibuster once and for all. And our campaign is the best chance to do it."

Elimination of the filibuster would also enable prevailing progressive legislators to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with constitutionally-revisionist justices that will pass judgment on a blinding array of other legislative policy precedents.

The Electoral College System

Whereas changing or eliminating the Electoral College can be accomplished only through an amendment to the Constitution — which requires the consent of two-thirds of Congress and three-fourths of the states — we can pretty much bet that efforts to do so will be centerpiece priorities of today's far-left progressive agenda.

A new scheme to bypass the constitutional impediment of nullifying the Electoral College called The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) is gaining ground in populous Democrat states and cities which would have the effect of marginalizing voices of smaller ones our Founders wisely sought to protect.

The basic NPVIC agenda is to have states each pass an identical piece of legislation under which they would award their electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most popular votes nationwide.

Already adopted by 15 states plus the District of Columbia with control of 195 electoral votes, once enough states controlling 270 electoral votes signed on, they would determine the winner.

Trust in Election Integrity

According to a May Rasmussen survey, a majority of those polled, including an equal 55% of white and Black voters, thought it was at least somewhat likely that the 2020 election was affected by cheating.

In addition, 82% of those polled (including 89% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats) said they believed the issue of election integrity in this year's congressional elections is "somewhat important," with 61% ranking it as "very important."

A vast majority of all racial groups, including 81% of whites and 82% of Black and other minority voters, believed that providing a photo ID is a reasonable eligibility requirement.

Democrat Senate candidates Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire have supported a House Democrat filibuster carve-out for voting legislation — H.R.1 — which creates a federal right to mail ballots, overrides state laws banning ballot harvesting, and requires same-day voter registration along with up to 15 days of early voting.

All three of these provisions serve as opportunities and incentives for identity theft.

Economic Stability

Results of the 2022 congressional midterm elections may well determine whether our country can block and recover from profligate, destabilizing inflationary deficit spending policies that will worsen if Democrats retain power.

America's economy shrank 3.4% during 2020 even though the Biden government "allowed" the economy to reopen, and overall unemployment nevertheless remains lower today than before COVID.

With government constituting 44% of the total 2020 U.S. economy, setting an all-time deficit record of $3.13 trillion , it remained at an incredibly high $2.77 trillion in 2021 ... financed by printing money.

Incredibly, total government spending at all levels of government, for 2020 and then again in 2021, reached $10 trillion. This trend is unsustainable, with no end in sight.

Ample/Affordable Energy

The Biden administration, which inherited an energy-independent and fossil net-exporting American economy, now humiliatingly finds itself begging for oil from OPEC+, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iran. Simultaneously, it is frantically draining our Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) ahead of November elections to reduce legitimate voter price pain and inflationary revenge.

According to the nonprofit Institute for Energy Research, by the end of October, when the drawdown was previously set to expire, the SPR was expected to shrink to a 40-year low with inventories predicted at 358 million barrels, compared to 621 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gas is still more than $1 higher than it was when Joe Biden took office and declared war on energy independence. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index reports that "Over the last 12 months, all indexed items increased 8.3 percent before seasonal adjustment."

Biden's Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned on CNN that with the EU halting most Russian oil purchases and banning Russia from shipping oil by tanker, gas prices are likely to spike to near previous highs this winter.

As for any significant help from "alternative" intermittent, unreliable, anemic wind and solar sources which combined provide about 3% or less of U.S. energy ... don't really count on this either now or ever. Just ask the desperate Germans.

National Sovereignty and Security

President Biden and his party have abrogated their most fundamental trust to protect America's sovereign existence under our Constitution which establishes geographical boundaries.

As direct consequences of immediately ending Donald Trump's southern U.S. wall construction, his Remain-in-Mexico immigration vetting safeguards, and a Title 42 law which let the federal government deport border crossers who claim asylum during a public-health emergency, the number of migrant encounters has surpassed a staggering two million during FY 2022, nearly 25% more than last year's total.

Predictably, Biden's de facto open southern border policy has invited rampant cartel narcotics and sex trafficking, with synthetic opioid overdose fatalities (primarily fentanyl) now accounting for more than 107,000 deaths reported between December 2020 and December 2021.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), fentanyl has now become the leading cause of death for all people in the U.S. between 18-45 years old, surpassing suicides, COVID-19 and car accidents.

So no, it's not an exaggeration to expect the upcoming November elections to be the most consequential in modern history for you, your children and the nation.

Register this reality as you participate in what may be your last chance opportunity to protect precious, fragile American rights and freedom benefits we have unrealistically taken for granted.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.