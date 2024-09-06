Harris-Walz's Path to Socialism, Tyranny No 'Joy'

This writer along with many other print and broadcast commentators remains critical of Vice President Kamala Harris’ successful efforts to dodge unscripted public discussions revealing her radical far-left ideological background along with specifics explaining flip-flop reversals on key policy issues that voters should care most about ahead of rapidly approaching November elections.

Nationalized Health Care:

A President Harris will predictably push to eliminate private health insurance plans in favor of a one-size-fits-all federally mismanaged program.

As former California senator, Harris was the first to co-sponsor socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All Act of 2017 which would have instituted a federal government single-payer system that eliminated private health insurance for more than half of the U.S. population.

If enacted, that bill would have imposed an estimated 10-year cost of about $50 trillion, forced many hospital closures, and required either raising the national debt to 210% of gross domestic product or hiking federal taxes 70%.

Unrealized Capital Gains Tax:

Presidential candidate Kamala appears eager to purse a longtime “progressive” Marxist goal of taxing unrealized capital gains which exist only on paper such as long-held stocks in a good year without regard to up-and-down valuations.

Such government overreach will force massive liquidations to cover temporary gains without means to get the money returned when that theoretical on-paper valuation goes back down months or years later.

While initially applying only to high-net-worth individuals and corporations, be certain that such a precedent would inevitably establish cascading slippery slope consequences for increasingly less wealthy asset owners, investors, and pensioners.

Government Price Controls:

It is no exaggeration to recognize a recent campaign proposal by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to impose a “first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries” and punish companies for charging too much as anything less than a disastrously dangerous Venezuelan-style Socialist assault on America’s bountiful capitalist free market system.

According to her plan, government — acting through “new authority” the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general — would be empowered to determine prices and to punish companies who charge “too much” with penalty fines up to 5% of annual revenues.

As noted by Wall Street Journal editors, “Fixing prices is a recipe for shortages, as controls would discourage grocery suppliers. Voilà, empty store shelves,” just as they “have led to shortages everywhere they’ve been tried, from Moscow to Caracas.”

War on Free Market Capitalism:

Former Sen. Harris was an original Senate co-sponsor of the more than $1 trillion Green New Deal economic blowout which would banish fossil fuels that provide more than 80% of U.S. energy in favor of wind and solar (3% or less) and forcibly replace petroleum fueled cars consumers want with electric vehicles which have lost their commercial spark.

V.P. Kamala continues to support a Biden-Harris EPA mandate requiring that 50% of all new car sales are electric by 2030 despite nearly half of all current EV owners indicating plans to switch back to petroleum vehicles at a time when manufacturers are losing money on each one produced.

In hopes of winning over hearts and gullibility of crucial Pennsylvania swing state voters, presidential candidate Kamala now claims to have reversed her previous 2019 position just before dropping out of her first presidential campaign bid to join President Joe Biden's ticket, stating "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking" — even on private property, supporting a ban on any new oil and gas infrastructure from being built.

Harris campaign officials are now walking back that position, saying that Harris will not ban fracking … so which Kamala do you really trust?

Replacing Constitutional Equality with Marxist Equity:

Current Democratic presidential nominee Kamala has pushed an "equity" over "equality" message as part of the Biden-Harris administration's policies, something she also spoke about during her 2020 bid for the presidency and subsequently as Joe’s campaign running mate when she posted an animated video unsuccessfully trying to explain the difference between equality of opportunity and equity of outcomes.

Harris, who narrates the video, states, "equality suggests, 'Oh, everyone should get the same amount.' The problem with that, not everyone is starting out at the same place."

This view represents a big departure from foundational bedrock principles enunciated in America’s Declaration of Independence: ''We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.''

Nevertheless, under today's prevalent woke identity politics, such social equity programs — rebranded as sine qua non doctrine of diversity — are increasingly taking precedence over individual merit-based versus hiring and reward criteria in both private and government entities.

Having waited 39 days from the time of coronation as her party’s presidential candidate before a first brief pre-taped CNN August 29 interview along with her uber-left vice president pick Tim Walz with few follow-up questions from the host and no outside audience questions, Kamala Harris has yet to reveal why informed voters might wish to choose her to lead the nation and free world.

Meanwhile, we’re somehow expected to believe the prevailing Democratic National Convention theme that another four years of same or worse failed Biden-Harris policies will commence a new journey of “joy” rather than continue along an inevitable dead-end pathway to socialist tyranny and economic ruin.