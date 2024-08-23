Harris' Campaign Bus Rolls Smoothly Over Biden Speed Bump

Democrats and their loyal mainstream media enablers threw President Biden under the bus after recognizing their jig was up in representing him as a cognitively competent winning contender for reelection following his confused, stumbling June 27 debate performance against former President Trump.

It became clear that Joe had to go, and in weeks following the debate anonymous insiders leaked closed-door stories about Biden’s mental and physical health decline and doctor appointments.

White House aides told Axios that the president is “dependably engaged between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., whereas outside those hours he is more susceptible to “verbal miscues” and fatigue.

At first, the president defiantly resisted their insubordination, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos "only the Lord Almighty" would make him stand down.

After all, hadn’t he fulfilled all his handlers’ promises that he would become respected as FDR — maybe even greater — if he faithfully followed their policy instructions?

A swift response issued by a different sort of godfather bearing a striking resemblance to Barack Obama then gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

President Biden could either leave peacefully with a heroic high horse ride into the sunset or less gently persuaded by a bloody severed Democrat donkey head on his pillow in the form of threatened 25th Amendment action.

In short, Joe suddenly got religion, and “voluntarily” agreed to transfer his figurehead-only leadership status along with 2024 campaign delegates to even more politically far-left mob-compliant Vice President Kamala who never had to win a single primary vote.

Biden’s late night nearly hour-long shouting defense of his own career accomplishment record and attacking Trump’s threat to democracy on the first night of the Democratic National Convention was mostly remarkable for extending his bedtime while turning audience attention to their own.

As NBC Tonight Show comedian and host Jimmy Fallon noted, appearing at the convention after dropping out of the race had to be a bitter pill for Biden to swallow — “although, at 81, it blends in with all the other pills.”

Fallon added, “Yeah, all night, Democrats were chanting ‘We love you, Joe!’ while Biden must have been thinking, ‘Um, apparently not as much as others.”

Following his celebrated snoozefest appearance, we can be assured the DNC took great precaution to guide and excitedly usher Joe and Jill on the right aircraft to embark on a well- deserved vacation in the land of historical oblivion.

As Daily Show comedian Desi Lydic quipped, “I mean, even Nancy Pelosi was chanting ‘We love Joe!’ and she’s the one who pushed him out of the race. It’s like the iceberg waving goodbye to the Titanic.”

Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn observes that after Joe being forced out “in a putsch orchestrated by Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” and his party giving him a farewell speaking slot to “bid his farewells, collect his encomiums and then get out of town as fast as possible,” the happy days are here again.

But other large Kamala campaign speed bumps still lie ahead before a real cork-popping and confetti celebration party can begin.

Joe’s forced last-minute departure has now left Democrats with an urgent need to entirely rebrand their replacement candidate, the least popular vice president in recent history, while obscuring her contributions to failed administration policies.

For example, under V.P. Harris’s principal assignment as “border czar,” illegal migrant encounters have nearly tripled since 2019, and increased more than sixfold since 2018 to a number greater than the population of 36 individual states.

And does presidential candidate Harris still support providing free taxpayer-funded healthcare and education services to all, including illegal migrants, “as a right not a privilege” as she did during her 2019 election bid … along with eliminating private health insurance?

As a strong endorser of “Bidenomics,”at some point she will have to explain her way out of having contributed to the worst inflation in 40 years that hit 9.1% in June 2022 and has reduced the real incomes of Americans.

Even the uber-liberal Washington Post editorial board blasted her for shunning “serious economic ideas” in favor of “populist gimmicks” such as a federal law against “price gouging.”

In 2019, just before dropping out of her first presidential campaign bid to join President Joe Biden's ticket, Kamala told a CNN town hall, "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking" — even on private property, supporting a ban on any new oil and gas infrastructure from being built.

Harris campaign officials are now walking back that position, saying that Harris will not ban fracking … so which Kamala brand can we trust?

Also in 2019, Kamala stated at an October MSNBC Gun Safety Forum, "We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program." According to a 2024 spokesperson, she now wouldn’t push for a mandatory buyback program for assault rifles.

V.P. Harris proudly told the media about the “key role” she played as the last person in the room President Biden relied on for approving the disastrous U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

And unlike former President Donald Trump who increased military investment, the Biden-Harris administration has proposed real cuts every year despite growing threats from Russia, China and Iran.

Kamala’s campaign bus now faces a bumpy road ahead in “charting a new way forward to a brighter future” as claimed, while attempting to distance her accountabilities as co-pilot for Biden-Harris failures in the rearview mirror.