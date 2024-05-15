SAVE Act Would Restore Election Legitimacy

The SAVE Act Must Be Passed to Ensure Legal Voting Prevails

Immediately upon taking office on Jan. 20, 2021, President Joe Biden revoked Trump administration "Remain in Mexico" policies while asylum-seeker cases were pending, consequentially causing illegal immigration to skyrocket and overwhelm dedicated U.S. Border Patrol personnel and resources.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has released at least 4.6 million illegal immigrants into the country, with 1.8 million known "gotaways."

There can be no misunderstanding that the entire purpose of this Democratic open border invitation to millions of illegal migrants is to grow their party voting rolls, and do so through census counts.

This could very likely influence U.S. House membership representation, along with unvalidated noncitizen balloting in local, state, and national elections.

Illegal immigrants are eligible for driver’s licenses and other benefits in many states, providing ample opportunities to illegally register to vote in federal elections.

Whereas a Democratic Senate majority has blocked efforts to remove noncitizens from census counts, a Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

Proposed by U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee members Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, plus lead U.S. House sponsor Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the act would address illegal voting which has intentionally been made impossible to check.

Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., also cosponsored the legislation.

Although federal law only allows citizens to vote in federal elections, it doesn’t currently require documentary proof of citizenship in those elections.

In some jurisdictions, non-citizens are even able to vote in local elections.

The D.C. City Council amended its Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 in 2023 allowing illegal residents to vote following a dangerous precedent established by some municipalities in California, Maryland, and Vermont.

As Rep. Roy told the Daily Mail: "The radical progressive Democrats in the D.C. city government couldn't be prouder of the fact that they're going to have illegal aliens voting in their elections; yet, they want us to believe that it's going to stop there, and that none of them are going to try — or be encouraged — to illegally vote in federal elections?

"Give me a break."

Roy added: "Without the verification measures in the SAVE Act, we're basically asking people who are already breaking the law by coming to the U.S. illegally to abide by the honor system."

As proposed, the SAVE bill would amend the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) which has governed state voter registration since 1993 to require states to obtain documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and identity in Federal elections.

In addition to closing loopholes allowing people to register to vote without proof of U.S. citizenship or photo ID, it would require all 50 states to remove any unlawful immigrants from their voter rolls, add penalties of up to five years in prison for election officials who register non-citizens to vote, and require proof of citizenship for those voting overseas.

Although no one really knows how many of current and future non-citizens will vote, the numbers could nevertheless swing state and federal elections.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. points out: "States are not allowed right now to prove if somebody claims on that simple form that they're a citizen, they can vote.

"They're not allowed to prove whether it's true or not. We all know intuitively that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections, but it's not been something that is easily provable."

Nevertheless, Johnson warns: "Due to the wide open border that the Biden administration has refused to close, in fact, that they engineered to open, we now have so many non-citizens in the country that if only one out of 100 of those voted, they would cast hundreds of thousands of votes."

The SAVE Act legislation is intended to prevent that from happening.

Recognizing that chances of Senate passage of the Republican House bill or being signed into law by the current president before the next election are nil to none under present Democratic control, the SAVE Act's longer future looks much brighter having received strong endorsement by former, and increasingly likely next president Donald Trump, along with favorable GOP congressional polling prospects.

As Speaker Johnson emphasizes, the SAVE Bill represents "the essence of what it means to have a constitutional republic. If people cannot rely upon . . . the integrity of that system, then we have nothing."

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.