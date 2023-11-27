Biden's Problems with Truth Should Be No Surprise

The biggest question isn’t whether Joe Biden is fundamentally and chronically dishonest regarding purported achievements and obvious scandals throughout his political life, but rather, why these transparent deceptions continue to get mainstream media press passes as arguably one of the most protected politicians in modern American history.

No, these can’t just be dismissed as innocent, harmless “malarkey” of good old “Middle Class Joe,” an affable “gaff machine.”

Taken together, this pattern is a far larger, more serious matter.

In addition to basic ethical character issues, we’re talking here about stuff that potentially includes financial corruption and foreign policy compromises at top government levels that puts our national security at risk.

For starters, some will recall that Joe Biden grossly misrepresented a lackluster academic record to support his earliest ambitions that first moved him up the political ladder.

In a famous video confrontation with a critic, Joe falsely claimed to have received three undergraduate degrees from the University of Delaware, receiving an outstanding student award in the political science department, attending law school on a full academic scholarship, and graduating near the top of his class at the Syracuse College of Law.

Not only were all these statements entirely untrue, Joe graduated near the bottom of his class — 76th out of 85 — having nearly flunked out of law school during his first year for submitting a plagiarized paper written by another student.

Nor did being caught stealing the work of others and calling it his own end there, when his 1988 presidential campaign hopes ended after lifting words without attribution from speeches by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock, Bobby Kennedy and other politicians.

While campaigning in 1987 as pro-civil rights presidential candidate, Biden had blatantly lied to a New Hampshire audience about having “marched in the civil rights movement.” He also falsely bragged that he was arrested with Nelson Mandela on the streets of Soweto during a trip to South Africa in the 1970s, when South Africa was under apartheid.

This is the same former Sen. Biden who had fought busing to desegregate schools, worried that it would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle,” and eulogized his former Ku Klux Klan leader friend Sen. Robert Byrd whom he described as "fiercely devoted to his principles," a "friend," "mentor" and a "guide."

Fast forward now to a former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate who repeatedly claimed knowing nothing about his son Hunter’s foreign influence peddling business evident in gruesome eye-bleeding display on his “laptop from hell” which Joe and collaborating intel and liberal media communities dismissed as “Russian disinformation.”

Note how expansive and rapidly growing Republican House Oversight and Judicial Committee disclosures have prompted subsequent revisionary White House defenses that the president was “not in business” with his son, or and per ranking Oversight Democrat Jamie Raskin, Joe “did not profit from his family members’ business ventures.”

Recent contrary bank record evidence released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reveals that in the first half of 2017, Hunter and Biden family business associates negotiated a deal with CEFC, an energy company linked to the Chinese government, that earmarked 10% of the joint venture be held by Hunter for his father, “the big guy.”

When a $10 million commitment didn’t come, Hunter sent a July 30, 2017, shakedown WhatsApp message demanding payment to Raymond Zhao, a CEFC associate, warning: “I will make certain that between the man [his dad] sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

A week later, a CEFC affiliate company sent $5 million to Hudson West III, a Hunter joint venture, with $400,000 transferred that same day to Owasco, P.C., another company controlled by Hunter who then, less than a week later, wired $150,000 from his entity to a company owned by Joe’s brother, James, and wife, Sara Biden.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Sara withdrew $50,000 from said company and immediately deposited it into a personal bank account belonging to her and her husband which previously had an account balance of $46.88.

Again, just days later on Sept. 3, she cut a $40,000 “loan repayment” check from that account to Joe Biden’s personal account, an amount which constitutes precisely 10% of the big guy’s proposed cut of $400,000.

The following year, on March 1, 2018, a James and Sara account sent a $200,000 check to Joe after receiving a $600,000 “loan” from Americore Health, a hospital operator, which according to a later corporate bankruptcy filing, was “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

No such alleged loan agreements have reportedly since been found.

According to financial records obtained by the House Oversight Committee, “the Biden family set up over 20 shell companies — most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President — in a concerted effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries.”

Referring to a well-organized “money laundering” scheme, Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer concludes that “the reason they did these complicated transactions, was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes."

Bank records show that the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years — including millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan.

Chairman Comer observes that “Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie,” whereby they “reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests.”

Those who didn't see at least some of this coming weren't paying attention to some clear warning signs that chronicle Joe Biden's half-century as a dishonest Washington political hack having been elected by the complicit left-leaning media as our compromised leader of the free world.