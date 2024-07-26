If You Like Joe's Policies, You'll Love Kamala

Using her favorite political line, Kamala and her supporters can only hope she will enter the 2024 presidential race “unburdened by what has been” in her political history.

That unburdening, however, isn’t likely to lift any ongoing dead weight baggage of failed Biden-Harris administration policies, including a southern border invasion, soaring inflation and living costs, rising crime, and raging foreign conflicts that threaten U.S. security.

Nor can Kamala readily unburden herself of an even more uber-progressive socialist California Senate record that is unlikely to play well with growing numbers of moderate-leaning independent and swing state voters.

As vice president, Kamala had only one major assignment, to serve as border czarina to quell caravans of mass illegal migration invited by Joe Biden’s termination of wall construction along with 94 executive orders reversing other Trump border policies during just the first year.

More than 10 million illegal crossers later, rather than push for border security, she placed blame for the migrant rush on “root causes” in developing countries, including corruption, violence, poverty and “lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience.”

In Honduras, Harris blamed the root cause on hurricanes, stating that the solution was for U.S. taxpayers to “deliver food, shelter, water and sanitation to the people.” In Guatemala that root cause demanded that “as farmers endure continuous droughts, we must work with them to plant drought-resistant crops.”

Whereas it’s difficult to identify any significant Kamala White House contributions, she has closely identified her policy positions with President Biden whose first term she described as having “surpassed the legacy” of most presidents who have served two.

Included are her endorsements of inflationary spending, the Democrat Green New Deal, entitlement expansions, and student loan forgiveness, while pushing to end fossil fuel use.

As a former senator from overwhelmingly liberal California, Kamala sponsored a bill to create a $6,000 guaranteed income for families making up to $100,000, and co-sponsored legislation with Bernie Sanders that would pay tuition at four-year public colleges for students from families making up to $125,000 which would cost taxpayers an estimated $700 billion over a decade and encourage colleges to increase tuition.

Sen. Harris also co-sponsored Sen. Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation paid for by higher income taxes to ultimately put government in charge of all American healthcare over time.

As Democratic presidential candidate in 2019, then-Sen. Harris supported a ban on hydraulic fracturing and spending trillions of dollars on a Green New Deal to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero within a decade which would cost tens of thousands of jobs and increase the frequency of power outages in her own state.

On the foreign policy front, V.P Harris has backed Biden’s no win/no-exit Russia-Ukraine position, telling CBS she would support Ukraine’s fight “as long as it takes.”

As she explained her reasoning during a not-so deeply insightful March 2022 radio interview: “Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything we stand for.”

While strongly backing U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, the vice president has weakly equivocated about support for Israel.

Regarding the Israel-Hamas war, Biden V.P Harris has pushed the administration to call for an “immediate” ceasefire at the Gaza strip and to be more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause while hasher on the Israeli government.

In response to anti-Semitic pro-Palestinian campus protestors, she told The Nation magazine that the demonstrations were “showing exactly what human emotion should be.”

Harris has supported Biden appeasement policies with Iran to revive the failed Obama-era nuclear deal, while in the process, releasing Trump sanctions allowing Tehran to finance its terror network proxies which have spread conflict throughout the Middle East.

Previously, as senator, she had lambasted the Trump administration for killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qassem Soleimani, claiming it could lead to bigger war in the Mideast. Instead, the killing chastened Iran’s rulers, at least until the Biden-Harris administration began to ease sanctions and tried to repeat the 2015 nuclear deal.

As presumed 2024 presidential candidate, Kamala disrespectfully snubbed attending a July 25 joint session of Congress address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In doing so, she let it be known that an earlier commitment to attend the Zeta Phi Beta sorority’s convention in Indianapolis was more important than a speech by the leader of one of America’s closest allies at a time of conflict and crisis.

Whereas the Biden-Harris administration has been critical of Netanyahu’s persistence in obliterating the Hamas threat to his nation’s survival, Trump’s initiatives such as the Abraham Accords had worked to promote strategic reconciliation between Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle East countries who seek peace and solidarity in common defense against growing nuclear Iran and proxy intimidation.

So overall, how do likely voters currently rank Kamama Harris against Donald Trump?

According to polling averages in a July 25 survey by The Hill/DDHQ, she trails the former president by 2.5 percentage points in a head-to-head race, and by between 9 points (Nevada) and 2 (Wisconsin and Michigan) in key swing states with national favorability ratings lagging at 38% compared with 44%.

Let’s pray that a winning majority of those voters recognize that a fools’ trade replacing Biden with Harris to top the Democrat 2024 ticket perfectly matches an Einstinian definition of insanity…namely offering a new candidate running on same repeatedly failed policies while urging them to expect better results.