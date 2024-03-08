Probes Decimating Joe Biden 'Nice Guy' Myth

Even many of us familiar with Joe Biden’s ethically problematic personal and political past are astounded by bank and communication records supported by ongoing key source testimony being released by House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means impeachment inquiry investigators evidencing major national security compromises in combination with rampant family foreign influence profiteering.

It's not as if there should be any real surprise that Joe is far different than the “good old middle class lunch box guy from Scranton” as traditionally marketed in the liberal media.

More, he is an extensively documented plagiarist and prevaricator.

He was nearly kicked out of law school for copying a fellow student’s paper, and dropped out of his earlier 1988 presidential run after also being caught lifting unattributed quotations from speeches by other politicians, including Robert F. Kennedy, Hubert H. Humphrey and British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

During a February 11, 2020, South Carolina campaign event, candidate Biden falsely boasted, “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto [South Africa] trying to get to see [Nelson] Mandela on Robbens Island” (during a 1976 trip with a dozen other members of Congress).

Most recently, President Biden has repeatedly lied about ignorance that son Hunter and brother Jim were raking in many millions of dollars marketing “Biden brand” access to foreign interests through more than 20 empty shell companies.

Regarding colossally disastrous actions since taking office, let’s recall being warned that good judgment was never regarded as Joe’s strong suit.

Robert Gates, the former national security director serving eight presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama (except for Bill Clinton) was right in declaring that Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Think of his Afghanistan withdrawal debacle for example.

Then there’s that prescient advice from his own former boss, Barack Obama who knew him well to never underestimate Joe’s ability to “F*** things up.”

Like, for example: $11-dollar fast food hamburgers; an open border controlled by drug and sex trafficking cartels as illegal crossers of unknown backgrounds receive free flights and debit cards; and New York finally calling on the National Guard to protect subways after defunding police.

And oh yes, those billions spent subsidizing EVs that few want which depend upon rare earth minerals from China and increase electricity use as punitive regulations on fossil energy drive up costs to end millions of years of climate change.

There were also previous warnings regarding Biden family foreign influence peddling concerns.

Former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, George Kent, had previously warned State Department colleagues and Vice President Biden’s staff regarding troubling optics of Hunter’s $1 million a year no-show membership on the board of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company.

Highlighting extortion risks, Kent stated in a 2016 email: "Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine."

Ironically, Kent expressed these observations in testimony during Democrat congressional impeachment hearings centered upon investigating former President Donald Trump’s telephone conversation with incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over that same murky Hunter matter.

Kent told lawmakers that “regardless of whether anything is wrong, it looks terrible,” worrying also that officials in Kyiv would possibly consider the younger Biden as someone who could curry influence with his father.

Trump and Kent concerns proved to be very legitimate given Biden's braggadocio about withholding $1 billion in U.S. military aid unless they fired Viktor Shokin, Ukraine's lead prosecutor in the case against Burisma.

We have since learned that Biden family involvement in Ukraine corruption may have been among the least of our national security worries.

Bank records secured by the House Oversight Committee show that on March 1, 2017 — less than two months after Joe Biden left office as Barack Obama’s vice president — State Energy HK Limited — a company affiliated with CEFC, a corrupt Chinese energy company connected with the Communist Party (CCP) — transferred over $1.3 million to Hunter, James Biden, Hallie Biden, an unknown Biden, and their companies through family associate Rob Walker.

On July 30, 2017, Hunter had sent a threatening WhatsApp text message to Henry Zhao, the CEO of a Beijing-based asset management company and CCP member connected with the family of the former Chinese Minister of Security stating: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

A September 2020 Republican Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report documented that over $5 million was sent just days later from CEFC Infrastructure Investment to two Hunter-related firms.

It is impossible to ignore a perverse paradox that the Biden commitments to shut down American oil and gas valves when growing evidence reveals family deals to cash in on conflicting Chinese and Ukrainian fossil energy enterprises.

Nice guys definitely don’t do that.