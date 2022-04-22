Has Biden Become an Embarrassment Beyond Repair?

The following article has been authored by a non-clinician.

Democrat handlers pulled off the greatest confidence heist in American history when they lifted cognitively impaired and achievement-vacuous Joe Biden out of a basement campaign bunker to the catbird seat of power in the Oval Office.

President Biden, just like Candidate Biden, is extensively hidden from the public, teleprompter- and crib note-scripted for media press conferences, and prevented, to the extent possible, from answering shout-out questions that inconveniently challenge his handlers’ agenda narratives.

This off-message gaffe mitigation game plan has been apparent throughout Joe’s remotely sequestered Delaware residence video campaign, followed by deceptively staged and tightly controlled White House and Town Hall “discussion” events.

Twitter traffic erupted after Joe was spotted sitting in front of a fake Oval Office set complete with a digital view of the Rose Garden in full bloom from a window behind him.

Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser of President Donald Trump, tweeted: “The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings — and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc. — is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera).”

Whereas throughout his long political career Joe Biden has always been famously known as a “gaffe machine,” the larger issue is that he is also a perpetual prevaricator.

Plainly stated, Joe lies a lot: sometimes to make himself seem a more accomplished, consequential figure; sometimes because he simply doesn’t know facts and makes stuff up; and sometimes because he believes it will get him out of trouble for big errors and failures which sycophant media advocates will reliably ignore.

In the first instance — blatant braggadocio — Biden lied about his academic credentials, falsely claiming that he graduated in the top half of his Syracuse University law school class on a full scholarship; and that he had been named the outstanding student in the political science department as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware.

Joe was later forced to admit that he had attended law school on a half-time scholarship based on financial need, had graduated 76th out of a law school class of 85 with a "C" average, had received no political science award, and had faced disciplinary action on a charge of plagiarizing part of a fellow student’s law school paper.

Biden dropped out of his earlier 1988 presidential run after also being caught lifting unattributed quotations from speeches by other politicians, including Robert F. Kennedy, Hubert H. Humphrey, and British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

During a February 11, 2020, South Carolina campaign event, candidate Biden boasted, “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto [South Africa] trying to get to see [Nelson] Mandela on Robbens Island” (during a 1976 trip with a dozen other members of Congress).

Factually, there was no such arrest. Biden, a U.S. Senator at the time, had been referring to an uneventful episode where he was "separated" from Black colleagues at an airport.

Joe Biden’s constant battles with reality have worsened since becoming president, while becoming particularly dangerous regarding intentionally or inadvertently misleading U.S. foreign policy statements.

During a CNN town hall session in October 2021 when the president was asked whether the United States would defend Taiwan from an attack by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Biden responded unhesitatingly: “Yes, we have a commitment.”

In doing so, Biden flatly misstated what U.S. policy has been since Washington established formal diplomatic relations with the PRC in 1979 and adopted the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). No obligatory provision exists in the TRA requiring the United States to defend Taiwan with its own military forces.

The next day after the president’s misstatement, U.S. officials rushed to assure Beijing that America’s policy regarding Taiwan had not changed, despite Biden’s comment suggesting the contrary.

During an August 2021 interview with ABC News, host George Stephanopoulos asked the president if Washington’s allies could still rely on U.S. protection in light of the disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden responded: “We made a sacred commitment to Article Five that if in fact, anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond.” The same alliance obligation existed with respect to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, he added.

Insisting here that our vague security relationship with Taiwan is the same as the explicit U.S. defense obligations specified in the North Atlantic Treaty and the bilateral treaties with Japan and South Korea was again wildly inaccurate.

Joe Biden’s comments when recently visiting Poland were the most inept to date, when he told troops from the 82nd Airborne Division that regular citizens in Ukraine were “stepping up” in the face of the Russian assault.

Biden added: “And you’re going to see when you’re there. And you — some — some of you have been there. You’re going to see — you’re going to see women, young people standing — standing the middle of — in front of a damn tank, just saying, ‘I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground.’”

When a reporter asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on March 22 what President Biden meant, since he and his administration have insisted all along that no American troops will go into Ukraine, Sullivan answered: “We do not have U.S. troops on the territory of Ukraine. We do, of course, have U.S. troops defending NATO territory, providing reassurance to our Allies, deterring Russian aggression.”

It’s increasingly clear that Joe Biden also lied to the American people in claiming that he knew nothing about his son’s incriminating family foreign influence peddling deals revealed on Hunter’s infamous “laptop from Hell.”

During an appearance on Fox News, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said, “I was very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop.”

“He’s squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless — which he knew was a lie,” Barr added.

And with no thanks to the media, the consequences of that hapless obfuscation of the facts are most egregious of all.