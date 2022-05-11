Investigation Bombshells Could Explode Biden, Hillary 2024 Hopes

Expect devastating legal eruptions to annihilate Democrat expectations of running either Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton as electable 2024 presidential primary contenders.

Joe Biden's Increasingly Implausible Deniability

We can be certain that Republicans who retake control of House and Senate investigations will direct a great deal of attention to a variety of murky Biden family business dealings which occurred when Joe was vice president that have been revealed on his son Hunter's "laptop from hell" and bank records presented on the Senate floor by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Included are a $1.5 billion deal Hunter's company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days following a 2013 Beijing trip with his dad aboard Air Force Two, and nearly $6 million in consulting fees received from a now-defunct company connected with China's communist regime.

Despite denying he knew anything about his son's business, records show that Hunter's top partner, Eric Schwerin, former president of his now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca, met with Joe and Hunter in 2010 just as their company was pursuing multi-million dollar deals abroad.

Schwerin is also known to have made 19 trips to the White House from 2009 to 2015, including nine meetings with Biden, his staff, and people who worked for Jill Biden.

A federal grand jury run by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware is also actively hearing witness evidence that Hunter may have committed tax fraud, money laundering, and unregistered Foreign Agents Registration Act lobbying violations, most particularly involving affiliated businesses tycoons in Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan.

Many of those deals proved to be very lucrative. Despite any experience in the energy business, Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, paid Hunter millions over five years for a no-show board position while Joe was acting as lead U.S. representative to that country.

In 2017 and 2018, CEFC, a Chinese energy company connected with the Communist regime, sent $4.8 million to entities Hunter and his uncle James Biden controlled for purported legal and advisory work, and that organization's founder gave Hunter a large diamond, which he has said he then gave to his business associates.

A company controlled by a Kazakh oligarch sent Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, a company Hunter set up, $142,000 to buy a sports car.

Whereas there is nothing inherently illegal about accepting money and gifts from foreign interests if you are a private citizen and your dad is a famous, powerful person, you nevertheless must report and pay taxes on it ... a matter that relates to broader U.S. Attorney Grand Jury tax, money laundering, and unregistered foreign agent inquiries.

As for direct ties to Joe Biden, the closest known link involved a New York Post reported question posed to a former Hunter associate regarding who was famously being referred to in a CEFC proposal that earmarked 10 percent to be "held by H for the big guy."

In 2020, Biden's presidential campaign issued a statement claiming he "has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever."

Although current grand jury prosecutors so far appear to be treating Hunter's inquiry as a civil rather than criminal matter with hands-off for Joe, expect future prospective Congressional probes to be less narrowly focused or gentle.

This political Democrat Party disaster will only grow if Joe seeks 2024 reelection.

Durham's Probe Digs Into Hillary's Dirty Russia Hoax

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has additionally vowed to investigate a finding from Special Counsel Robert Durham that the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign was linked to the origin of the Russia collusion probe allegedly connected with spying on the Trump White House.

A Durham court filing alleges that the campaign paid a tech firm to infiltrate Trump Tower servers — and later also White House servers — in a bid to establish an "inference" or "narrative" between Trump and Russia to show to government agencies.

We have now learned that the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party paid a high-priced Washington law firm to engage an opposition research firm run by former British spy Christopher Steele to fabricate a salacious "dirty dossier" to defame Donald Trump, Hillary's 2016 opponent.

We also know that the Clinton campaign used a tech entrepreneur employing researchers with government contracts at a variety of universities and private firms to develop fanciful incriminating "collusion" evidence suggesting computer links between the Trump campaign, Russia's Alfa Bank, and the Kremlin.

The Durham investigation has revealed that former Obama CIA chief John Brennan knew about this fraud. On July 28, 2016, he rushed over to brief the White House that Russian intelligence had gotten wind that Hillary was cooking up the Russia-collusion hoax to distract public attention away from her own scandal ... the deletion of more than 30,000 emails including some which were highly classified on an insecure server.

In separate proceedings addressing the Alfa Bank and Steele dossier, we can count on U.S. Special Counsel Durham's persistent probe to expose dark activities of Clinton and deep state collaborators which the mainstream media will find increasingly impossible to refute or ignore.

Let the circus begin with a May 16 trial of Michael Sussmann, a Clinton attorney who is charged with lying to the FBI about the Trump-Alfa Bank connection for purposes of peddling and leaking claims of an investigation to the press and voting electorate.

Based upon Durham findings, political 2024 election fallout of the Clinton-DNC has the potential to entrap other current key White House figures.

Republican lawmakers are already calling for President Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to step down.

Although not criminally charged, Sullivan, the top foreign policy adviser to Clinton's campaign at the time, is known by Durham to have actively promoted that false narrative to the media linking Trump to the Alfa Bank.

Stay tuned as spectacularly illuminating fireworks most likely will continue to expose a target-rich field of other complicit Obama and Biden administration operatives.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.