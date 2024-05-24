Biden Betrays Israel, Emboldens U.S. Enemies

China, Russia, and other adversaries are cheerfully watching as the Biden administration fails to support Israel’s retaliatory life-or-death actions against Hamas, assumes a tepid response to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and continues to provide oil export sanction relief to Iran used to finance proxy attacks against Jewish citizens and U.S. military bases.

Such abandonment of our closest Mideast ally is made more egregiously abhorrent following the unthinkably savage Oct. 7 Hamas atrocities which brutally killed an estimated 1,200 Israeli citizens.

Now, as our crucial Mideast Israeli allies continue to fight for national survival, the Biden administration is operating in a full betrayal mode in withholding arms shipments even as Hamas holds Americans among kidnapped hostages.

According to Wall Street Journal editors those banned weapons include GPS guidance kits for bombs, known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, which "reduce civilian casualties in urban warfare."

Adding dangerous precedent to betrayal, the White House has also reportedly made U.S. sharing of intelligence information about terrorist tunnel locations conditional to ending military operations in Gaza’s Rafah region which hosts Hamas’ leaders and four terrorist battalions, holds American and Israeli hostages, and controls a border crossing with Egypt from which it smuggles in military supplies.

All of these actions violate clear terms of commitment made by GOP President George W. Bush to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon 20 years ago stating that "Israel will retain its right to defend itself against terrorism, including to take actions against terrorist organizations."

A GOP-dominated House and a split Senate ratified this commitment with a strong majority of both sides agreeing that "Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism, including to take actions against terrorist organizations that threaten Israel’s citizens."

Nevertheless, President Obama later ignored Congress and unilaterally withheld Hellfire missiles from Israel during its military operations against Hamas in summer of 2014.

Meanwhile, as President Biden has agreed with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for Prime Minister Netanyahu to resign in the middle of his country’s desperate fight for survival, the White House offers no leadership in pushing back against what even Biden has characterized as an "outrageous" decree by the International Criminal Court to have him arrested.

ICC’s allegations by Prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan include "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare."

This charge is based upon a Hamas list of 31 Gazans whom it claims died of malnutrition and dehydration during seven months of war out of 2.3 million blocked from entering Egypt despite repeated Israeli requests.

According to the Wall Street Journal editors, "Israel has facilitated the entry of 542,570 tons of aid, and 28,255 aid trucks, in an unprecedented effort to supply an enemy’s civilians, even while Hamas steals the aid and tries to frustrate delivery."

The ICC has also claimed that Israel is "intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population," whereas John Spencer, chair of urban warfare at West Point instead observes that "Israel has done more to prevent civilian casualties in war than any military in history."

And although Biden denounced ICC’s move against Netanyahu, also note that in 2021 he rescinded President Trump’s executive order threatening sanctions against anyone involved in ICC actions against an American, Israeli, or non-consenting ally which makes such two-way lip service essentially meaningless.

Similar attempts by Biden handlers to appease both sides in supporting Israel without offending large Michigan pro-Palestine Arab American and Muslim American voting populations are made blatantly transparent in failures to push back against riotous antisemitism rages on formerly prestigious campuses throughout the country calling for the total destruction of Israel "from the river to the sea."

Nor has the Biden administration shown any backbone in confronting Hamas’s financial and weaponry Iranian Islamic Republic sponsor that is also bent upon death to both America and Israel.

Quite to the contrary, the White House has ignored Trump administration Tehran oil sanctions that now release revenue proceeds which are also underwriting hostile militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Yemen.

Iranian oil profits supported Hamas death squads that carried out the Oct. 7 massacres, rapes, and kidnappings.

At least 32 Americans citizens died at the hands of Hamas, while three of our soldiers died in an Islamic Revolutionary Guard-backed Hezbollah drone attack in Jordan.

Iran now exports an average 1.56 million barrels of crude oil daily – mostly to China – raking in up to $35 billion annually and more than $100 billion since Biden took office.

That financial largess funded those more than 300 drones and missiles Iran fired at Israel last month, of which about 99% were intercepted thanks to help from American weaponry.

The Tehran regime’s oil revenues also fund its nuclear program which has likely achieved warhead capabilities despite desperate ongoing Biden attempts to play nice in resurrecting a failed Obama "Iran Nuclear Deal" by releasing those Trump sanctions.

Inexcusably, instead of providing essential support to an assailed ally, the U.S. is not only hindering their efforts but funding their oppressor.

As tragic consequences, our most dangerous adversaries no longer have strong reasons to fear us, while strongest partners have weakened confidence to trust us.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.