Elon vs. 'Disinfo Czar': Rocket Man Blasts Mary Poppins Over Free Speech

The hills are alive with the sound of discordant music, but yes, my heart wants to tweet like the wings of the birds.

In her latest incarnation, Mary Poppins, aka Nina Jankowicz, Joe Biden’s czar to head his Department of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Governance Board,” has modified lyrics of the popular 1965 The Sound of Music movie’s “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” rendition originally sung by Julie Andrews.

A TikTok video featuring Jankowicz singing her version says:

Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious.

By saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious.

It’s how you hide a little, hide a little, little lie, it’s how you hide a little, little lie, it’s how you hide a little, little, little lie.

When Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine. Or when TikTok influencers say COVID can’t cause pain.

They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note. And not support lies with our wallet, voice or vote — oh!

Blaze TV host Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show” tweeted: “She’s perfect! She is the incarnate Spirit of the Age who also embodies the affluent woke white women that are Democrats’ main base now.”

Former Arizona Senator Kelli Ward tweeted: “A spoonful of sugar cannot make THIS medicine go down.”

America’s top disinformation expert brings lots of personal experience to her new role. In October 2020, Truth Ministry Czar Jankowicz publicly cast doubt on The New York Post’s now entirely confirmed revelations about Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” suggesting that it was just political Russian disinformation.

A year later, during a lecture at the City Club of Cleveland, Jankowicz dismissed prevalent parental objections to teaching critical race theory (CRT) in public schools which posits that American institutions and culture are systemically racist merely as disinformation the GOP was using to stir up concerned Virginia voters.

"Critical race theory has become one of those hot-button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers that are engaged in disinformation for profit ... have seized on," Jankowicz claimed.

Jankowicz also said that the outcry over CRT was an example of "weaponizing people's emotion," and that "plenty of media outlets" were profiting from CRT stories.

Formerly working at the Wilson Center, Ms. Jankowicz, led a team that posted a report last year saying social-media companies “should create a cross-platform consortium to track and respond to online misogyny, similar to existing consortiums which counter terrorism and extremism.”

Anti-terrorism tracking would include social media impact assessments of “gendered and sexualized disinformation on women in public life, as well as its corresponding impacts on national security and democratic participation.”

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration-mainstream media-big tech censorship collaboration oligarchy draws wrath from free speech proponents, who could possibly have imagined that their own most terrifying nemesis would be a supercalifragilisticexpialidociously rich guy, Elon Musk, who had promised to fulfill their fondest vision.

Think of those verdant Mary Poppins’ hills covered with bucolic scenes and sounds of windmills connected to glistening roadside charging stations for the electric vehicles his company would provide!

Who could have conceivably foreseen that a techie nerd who builds space rockets and supports their “free energy” solution to end millions of years of climate change would also care enough about free speech to end their censorship control over Twitter?

Pointing out that free speech is essential for a democracy, Elon Musk said, “Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square. So, it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

The new owner then promised: “For Twitter to deserve public trust it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.”

Nevertheless, howls from hysterical progressives can be heard echoing from Hollywood Hills — to Washington D.C. Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia — to the Appalachian range of Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

For example, Democrat-Socialist Sen. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, without naming Musk, that she was “tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Risking federal DHS terrorism charges for a Nina Jankowics-led disinformation governance board misogyny policing violation, Elon tweeted back, “She should stop hitting on me.”

A group of 25 left-wing groups, including Media Matters for America and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, sent a letter to several major corporations demanding they reconsider running ads on Twitter after the sale.

“Under Musk’s management,” the letter warned, “Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached, polluting our information ecosystem in a time where trust in institutions and news media is already at an all-time low.”

So after all, what are they so afraid of? What do they have to lose?

Well, perhaps they lose that ability to again cover up a humongous potentially criminal foreign influence peddling scandal involving a candidate and his family before a presidential election.

They lose the license to ban a sitting president from communicating with the nation that elected him on that “public square.”

They lose the capacity to prevent all of us from openly and freely passing along ideas and information among our friends and associates that disagree with their interests and ideologies.

In short, they lose the ability to control us.

When that happens, they lose everything, and America wins.