Politization of Federal Agencies Sabotages Public Trust

Public confidence in government agencies we rely on to protect us is being obliterated by high-level partisan activists who suffer no consequences or are even rewarded for breaking faith with entrusted public confidence.

We don’t have to look back very far to observe some blatantly egregious examples: spying on the Trump campaign and presidency followed by an unprecedented FBI/DOJ raid on his private residence at Mar-a-Lago, the FBI coverup and Russian disinformation ruse regarding the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, and the FBI’s phony staged kidnap plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer.

FBI agent Steven D’ Antuono in charge of the Detroit field office that botched the entrapment scheme to kidnap the Michigan governor … was promoted to assistant director of the Washington field office that carried out the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge at the FBI's Washington Field Office “resigned” without penalty amid FBI whistleblower allegations he had shut down potentially criminal investigations of Hunter Biden and marked the file in a manner to prevent it from being opened in the future.

According to recent correspondence between the Senate Judiciary Committee and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten, a key member of the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of Trump also allegedly falsely discredited derogatory evidence against Hunter’s laptop during the 2020 campaign, labeling it “Russian disinformation.”

Auten has been allowed to work on sensitive political cases even though he has been under internal investigation since 2019, when Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred him for disciplinary review for his role in vetting a Hillary Clinton campaign-funded “dirty dossier” against Trump.

Horowitz singled out Auten for cutting a number of corners in the verification process, including knowingly allowing false information used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court spying warrant against Page.

Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty but received no prison time for altering an email in connection with FISA court spying authorization.

Carter Page wasn't the only Trump associate targeted.

A sting setup admitted by former FBI Director James Comey produced criminal charges that bankrupted Trump's incoming national security director, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, for making false statements to the FBI involving conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak .

The DOJ later filed a motion to dismiss asserting that it no longer believed it could prove beyond a reasonable doubt the statements were untruthful.

There was clear bias against Trump on the part of Peter Strzok who led the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and Lisa Page, an FBI attorney who worked with him on the defamation program.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her, "No, he won't. We'll stop it."

Text messages between Strzok and Page also referenced a discussion with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe regarding the concoction of an “insurance plan” to ensure that Trump would lose.

What was that plan?

We still don’t know. In any case, McCabe has retired with a full pension.

Also recall that Lois Lerner retired from the IRS with a full pension as well, after having sabotaged conservative tea party groups seeking tax exempt status ahead of the 2012 election.

Perhaps there’s little wonder then why many conservatives are alarmed about Democrats now awarding the same scandal - ridden and union-dominated agency $79 billion to add about 87,000 new agents.

This increases the current $12.6 billion IRS annual budget which supports about 35,000 enforcement agents more than six times.

And although the authority is not included in this legislation, remember that President Biden even proposed requiring financial institutions to provide the IRS sensitive information on bank accounts with as little as $600 in annual transactions before backing down under GOP pressure.

We are now witnessing astoundingly rapid, expansive, and consequential growth of abusive unelected federal bureaucratic agency regulatory power and control over broad aspects of our lives and liberties.

On Oct. 4, 2020 Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys to target any ''threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment'' by legitimately concerned K-12 parents directed toward school board members and other personnel regarding protests over teaching of toxic critical race theory and age-inappropriate sexual materials, essentially branding and intimidating those who dare to oppose such indoctrination as acts of domestic terrorism — a capricious pretext for federal criminal investigation and prosecution.

As recently as two weeks ago, President Biden charged Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters as virtual enemies of the state.

Ominously staged in front of Independence Hall in Pennsylvania illuminated in blood red lighting as two Marines standing at attention in the background lent an image of militarization, Biden said: "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Ironically, the same administration issuing vaccine mandates for government workers and military personnel imposes no requirements upon countless unchecked and unvaccinated illegal southern border crossers from all over the planet who are being transferred at taxpayer expense to infect neighborhoods and burden medical health care, school programs, and other community services near you.

In the process, we unconscionably surrender our national sovereignty, heritage and freedoms to control by unelected tyrants.