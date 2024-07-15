Trump's Courage Inspirational, Rekindles Hope for America

Although it is too early to know why or how a would-be assassin came so close to murdering former and prospective next President Donald Trump at a Saturday Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, there are nevertheless three major indisputable factual take-aways.

First, there can be no doubt regarding explosive influences of tinder box national disunity promulgated by warring political factions and agendas.

Second, public confidence in a fair justice system has been decimated by transparent evidence of weaponized lawfare state tactics whereby a party in control attempts to disqualify and destroy opposition leaders through sham prosecutorial indictments and legal intimidation.

Third, Donald Trump’s courageously determined and defiant survival of the other two circumstances offer inspirational proof not only of his personal leadership strength and resilience, but rekindled hope for America’s future as well.

Politics of National Disunity:

President Biden’s 2020 campaign platform as “uniter” of a politically divided nation has proved to be disingenuously empty rhetoric.

Many, for example, will recall his Sept. 1, 2022, speech at the Independence Hall in Philadelphia when he intoned, "But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault," then explained, "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Joe Biden’s numerously repeated claims that his political nemeses Trump and MAGA followers pose a threat to democracy have represented a central ongoing campaign theme which is rebutted by former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Just hours after the failed assassination attempt, Barr told Fox News that "the Democrats have to stop their grossly irresponsible talk about Trump being an existential threat to democracy. He is not."

Following the shooting that killed a rally attendee, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson cited President Biden’s recent comment that Democrats needed to put a “bullseye” on Trump as an example of reckless rhetoric that needs to stop.

Johnson told NBC’s Today show, “We need leaders of all parties, on both sides, to call that out and make sure that happens so we can go forward and maintain our free society.”

Lawfare State of the Nation:

As Speaker Johnson observes, “There’s no figure in American history, at least in the modern era, maybe since Lincoln, who has been so vilified and really persecuted by media, Hollywood elites, political figures, even the legal system.”

Yes, we have witnessed a terrifyingly politicized and weaponized “justice system” and complicit legacy media that has relentlessly attacked Donald Trump — and foundational American values — from the time he first announced his 2016 candidacy.

It began with the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of the Trump campaign which continued into his presidency based upon fictitious Russia collusion charges cooked up by Hillary Clinton as a distraction from her illegal destruction of more than 30,000 email messages on her private server and cell phones which were under congressional subpoena.

Nearly two years and $32 million later, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his expansive team of investigators found no collusion evidence.

Undeterred, Trump’s enemies impeached him for asking incoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former VP Biden’s suspicious ties to the corrupt business practices of Burisma, an energy company that was paying son Hunter $1 million a year as a board member.

This inquiry was obviously a legitimate national security matter given Biden's braggadocio about withholding $1 billion in U.S. military aid unless Ukraine fired its lead prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who at the time was investigating Burisma. The Senate acquitted.

Then came impeachment No. 2 which began just a week before the end of his term in office involving politically stacked banana republic-style kangaroo court Senate hearings which allowed no cross examination of witnesses regarding chaotic Jan. 6, 2020, Capital riots and entirely omitted his statement: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

All of this has been followed by endless legal assaults clearly intended to make him ineligible for reelection, or failing that, financially bleed his campaign coffers dry while deflecting attention away from well-founded Biden family foreign influence profiteering evidence.

Trust in Trump and American Resiliency:

Most encouragingly, Democrat lawfare assaults to disqualify, bankrupt, or even imprison their presidential opponent have proved to backfire as Trump now leads Biden in nearly all recent national preference polls and campaign fundraising achievements.

Whereas these trends began even before Joe’s cognitively “bad night” during the recent presidential debate, we should expect even more dramatic shifts favoring a 2024 Trump White House return following his inspiringly brave, defiant behavior just moments after a sniper bullet passing through his upper ear barely missed killing him.

As Daniel McCarthy presciently wrote in the American Conservative:

“The United States can’t be led by a coward or by someone who looks like one under fire. Trump knew in a split second what a leader had to do in that situation. He had to show courage. Morale is a nation’s blood. Trump refused to let the assassin shed it, even as his own wounds bled.”

The visual contrast between a slack-jawed, vacant-eyed Joe Biden witnessed during that debate from hell and the tight-jawed fearless-eyed warrior observed in Butler, Pa. presented a stark contrast regarding which sort of great leadership America truly deserves and desperately needs.

Fully trust that those comparative images won’t be forgotten by November voters.