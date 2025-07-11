Democrats Lack Popular Ideas, Push for Trump Failures

Looking towards 2026 midterm elections which will determine the balance of U.S. Senate and House seats leading into the 2028 presidential race, there's a remarkable absence of charismatic Democratic candidates, ones with promising prospects to gain their own party’s full support, much less achieve national majorities.

Successful Democrats will need to change campaign strategies to recognize that Trump’s landslide 2024 popular and electoral vote victory benefited greatly from widespread public fatigue with endless lawfare assaults against him which backfired.

Included were efforts to make him ineligible to run again, bankrupt him and his campaign, smear him with bogus legal charges, and even to incarcerate him.

Weaponized FBI complicity in these activities began with Obama administration engineering of its Crossfire Hurricane investigation of the Trump campaign which continued into his presidency based upon unsupported "Russia collusion" allegations cooked up by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign.

This was followed by two failed impeachment trials: one for legitimately asking a new Ukraine president about former Vice President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold a billion dollars in aid unless the country fired the prosecutor of an energy company that was reportedly paying son Hunter a million-dollar annual salary as a no-show board member.

The other impeachment was a kangaroo court disgrace charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" involving Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots which allowed no cross examination of witnesses and entirely omitted his statement, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Throughout the 2020 election, the FBI along with 51 former high-level intel officials, disputed the authenticity of Biden family foreign influence peddling and other scandals discovered on Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell," falsely attributing it to likely "Russian disinformation."

An armed early morning Aug. 8, 2022 FBI raid on his private Mar-a-Lago residence for documents Trump was legally authorized to declassify somehow served as an indictment pretense.

On the other hand, those discovered at multiple Biden properties including his unsecured garage with no such legal privilege are somehow no big deal.

Political shenanigans to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot reached epic comedy proportions through implosion of a Fulton County, Georgia, case brought forth by District Attorney Fani Willis, charging Trump and others, under the state's racketeering legislation (applied to organized crime figures), with attempting to steal some of that state's 2020 votes from Biden.

On May 9, 2023, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of "sexually abusing" E. Jean Carroll about 30 years earlier although remarkably she couldn’t remember the exact date or even the year.

This, along with another 1924 Manhattan indictment for paying Stormy Daniels to bury reports of an alleged sexual encounter two decades earlier got lots of intended juicy press coverage which branded him as a "felon."

Then, when it seemed his reelection opposition obstacles couldn’t become worse, Trump was nearly assassinated twice.

Not only did Trump survive, he went on not only to win but took all swing states in the process with added benefit of a consequential presidential debate exposing a sweeping Democrat and legacy media coverup of his opponent’s advanced state of cognitive decline.

A desperate last-ditch effort to switch unpopular and incoherent Kamala as their candidate sealed the 2024 election deal for Donald.

Nevertheless, lawfare efforts to block campaign agendas that got him elected continued in a flurry of district court actions that overruled executive powers granted to our nation’s highest office including executive order crackdowns on a flood of illegal border crossings invited by the Biden administration and mandates to downsize ineffective big-spending and financially bloated federal agencies.

Significantly, in a 6-3 vote along ideological lines the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June to support a Trump order ending birthright citizenship which will now also sharply curtail the power of individual district court judges to issue injunctions blocking other federal government policies nationwide.

Meanwhile, the president’s new administration is routinely racking up an impressive number of remarkable "golden new age" achievements.

On the domestic front, stock market indices have notched record highs.

A major YouGov poll shows Trump getting credit for a strong economy.

Additionally, illegal border crossings are hitting new record lows, and the U.S. Supreme Court handed him another win on deporting illegal immigrants to third countries.

Globally, in short order Trump has set back or ended Tehran’s capabilities to wage nuclear war, has brokered a cease-fire between Israel and Iran, along with prospects for another in Gaza.

Our nation's 47th commander in chief has also strong-armed NATO nations who have been free-loading off American taxpayers to boost military spending to 5% of their GDP by 2035.

Add to this a likely trail of Trump triumphs sealing bilateral trade deals imposing "reciprocal" levies on foreign countries that have been ripping us off.

Last week’s passage of his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA) which includes $25 billion in funding for Trump’s "Golden Dome" missile defense program caps a sensational streak of domestic and foreign policy feats that even some Democrats should be secretly grateful for.

But don’t hold your breath for any loud applause from the left.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.