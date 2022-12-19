Don't Bet Farm on Media Covering GOP House Probes Into Dems

Following years of non-stop coverage of all-things-bad about Trump, the mainstream media has shown a colossal lack of curiosity regarding far worse scandals attributable to Joe Biden, his administration, and affiliated Democratic operatives which will soon be investigated when Republicans take control of House Judiciary, Oversight, and Intelligence committees in January.

Will this media disinterest change when the public gets wind of some truly ugly and potentially criminal offenses by the Biden family, trusted officials of DOJ and FBI, and top government representatives of the U.S. medical establishment?

Some of this writer's friends think otherwise, arguing that most social and legacy media companies are too invested in Democratic interests to change.

This writer is more optimistic . . . not that these organizations will abandon their left-leaning perspectives . . . but rather, that their business models simply won’t allow them to ignore covering some epic stories of enormous consequence to our national security, equal protection under the law, and trust in information and judgement from government health science authority "experts."

Here’s just three of numerous examples why.

Biden Family Foreign Influence Peddling and Profiteering:

Two top Republicans, Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the respective incoming chairmen of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, have pledged that their first order of business will be to probe dark Biden family activities to ascertain if Joe Biden was directly involved in Hunter’s shady influence peddling deals, thereby representing a dangerously compromised security risk.

Rep. James Comer, R. Ky., the ranking GOP Oversight committee member, has said that although Hunter hasn't yet been convicted with any criminal activity, investigating whether President Joe Biden had any links with his son's business dealings — awareness and connections he has previously denied — will definitely be an "out of the gate" priority.

Rep. Comer said that while an earlier GOP-led Senate investigation revolved around gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., the House GOP probe would be broader, including Hunter's work in 2017 to help CEFC, a now-defunct Shanghai energy company, along with other financial business interests in Kazakhstan and elsewhere.

The new probes are certain to focus upon evidence obtained by committee Republicans released in September 2022 which revealed that Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

U.S. COVID Gain-of-Function Origin Coverups

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, believes that a joint congressional investigation with the Senate Oversight Committee should make it a priority to look into origins of COVID-19 and whether the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded dangerous coronavirus research in China.

Evidence continues to mount that the virus originated from a lab leak in Wuhan.

U.S. taxpayer dollars appear to have been funneled to the Wuhan lab to conduct gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, and it seems that Dr. Anthony Fauci knew that the lab-leak theory was likely true, even as he dismissed the possibility in public.

Another matter worth investigating involves reports revealed through a FOIA request that NIH executives influenced decisions regarding who received an estimated $350 million total of 77 previously undisclosed royalty payments from outside pharmaceutical firms between 2010 and 2014.

Former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins received 14 payments, and Dr. Fauci received 23.

FBI’s Unprecedented Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence

The new House Permanent Committee on Intelligence (HPSI) chair, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, has pledged that in addition to also seeking answers to COVID's origin, his committee will investigate why the DOJ instructed the FBI to conduct the Aug. 8, 2022 raid on former President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray just hours after the armed assault, Rep. Turner wrote that he was "unaware of any actual or alleged national security threat" posed by any documents in Trump’s possession, and that "in the history of our country, this action is unprecedented."

Rep. Comer sent a similar letter to the head of the National Archives the following day.

Speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Comer​ said "Certainly, the American public wants to make certain this is not an abuse of discretion," pointing out previous examples of the FBI overstepping its bounds, especially when it comes to investigating Trump.

"We had an attorney for the FBI that actually was convicted of doctoring an email to obtain a warrant against Trump. There’s Trump’s organization — you have the FBI using the Russia dossier, which has been proven to be debunked as evidence under a warrant that they submitted," Comer added.

These are but a small sampling of issues Republicans will seek long-awaited answers to, including: the U.S. southern border invasion and related fentanyl health crisis; growing Twitter File evidence of federal government social and general media influence; and key Biden administration officials behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

With little or nothing good to report regarding Biden administration policy disasters —skyrocketing energy and other commodity costs, and crime rates — will media moguls finally be forced to cover real news essential to capture vital reader and listener revenues?

We can only hope, but don’t necessarily bet the farm on it.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.