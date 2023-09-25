Brennan, Clapper Appointments Make DHS Even Spookier

If Biden administration policies driving the open U.S. southern border disaster wasn’t already blatantly political enough, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has upped the ante by appointing two of the nation’s former top spooks and anti-Trump Russia collusion narrative conspirators DNI Director James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan to serve on his agency’s “Intelligence Experts Group.”

Both of these politicos signed the infamous letter along with 49 other high level intel officials which dismissed the New York Post’s bombshell revelation of demons lurking in Hunter’s laptop from Hell” as Russian disinformation along with bogus Russia collusion charges that dogged President Trump throughout his presidency.

James Clapper first gained public notoriety as co-author of the joint Oct. 7, 2016 statement with the Homeland Security director insinuating that Russia was trying to tip the scales against then- presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in favor of Donald Trump.

Later interviewed by the Harvard Gazette in 2018, Clapper said: “I’ve seen a lot of bad stuff, but never anything to disturb me as much as what I came to understand, comprehend, what the Russians were doing to meddle in the fundamental pillars of our political system.”

Clapper added, “So when [candidate Trump] was exhorting an adversary of ours — which, in my mind, is the primary threat these days — to help him by going and finding allegedly 30,000 missing emails of Hillary Clinton, that to me is unconscionable and inappropriate and unheard of.”

Ironically recalling impeachment charges against Trump for claiming that the 2020 election was rigged, dial back to this same Clapper interview where he stated: “There’s no time in our history where a president has exhorted an enemy, an adversary, to help him win an election and disparage a political opponent.”

“I think that because of the slim victory margin, 80,000 votes in three states, and the magnitude of what they did — the massive effort they made where they touched 126,000,000 voters, and you see examples of what they did where Americans were not aware and even denied the reality of the Russians having convened meetings in Florida, for example. I think they got people out to vote who wouldn’t otherwise have voted, and certainly reinforced votes.”

Nevertheless, Clapper admitted having no evidence that anyone with the Trump campaign was coordinating with the Russians. “But” he said, “the outward symptoms are curious. Some would argue that Trump exhorting the Russians to go find Clinton emails to help him is a form of collusion,” and “There’s a striking parallelism between what the Russians were doing and saying and what the [Trump] campaign was doing and saying, particularly when it came to Hillary Clinton.”

Fast forward now to the Oct. 19, 2020 letter signed by Clapper, John Brennan and others just prior to the 2020 elections and five days after The Washington Post published its first of numerous stories on scandalous emails, photos and videos found on a laptop abandoned by the president’s son Hunter at a Delaware repair shop.

Note here that the FBI had been in possession of that information for nearly a year throughout that election season, and clearly knew the contents.

Claiming that the laptop story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," the signers opined “If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”

Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden used that letter to great advantage in accusing opponent Trump of spreading false information.

During the final presidential debate, Biden said: "Look, there are 51 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, [President Trump is] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage!"

A subsequent admission under oath to congressional House Oversight and Judicial committees by Mike Morell, a former Obama administration deputy CIA director, stated that the letter was instigated by then-senior Biden campaign adviser — now U.S. Secretary of State — Antony Blinken just three days after the first laptop story broke.

Morell reportedly then telephoned an aide to former CIA director John Brennan to say that "the Biden campaign wanted the statement to go to a particular reporter at the Washington Post first" with two goals in mind: to "share our concern with the American people," and to "help Vice President Biden win the election."

We have also subsequently learned from Twitter files released by Elon Musk that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies ahead of that election to influence them to essentially disregard, discredit or censor upcoming reports of such "disinformation" on social media as Russian "hack and dump" or "hack and leak" operations.

Meanwhile, if you’re not spooked enough regarding political Clapper and Brennan appointments as HHS experts tasked to provide failed agency leadership with inputs as stated on some of the “most complex problems and challenges,” including terrorism, fentanyl, here’s something even more terrifying to keep you awake at night.

Consider that the same Antony Blinken, who initiated the letter from 51 high-level intel officials discrediting the New York Post laptop story and previously served as CEO of the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center where classified documents were found and took in millions of dollars from Chinese donations, now leads our entire U.S. foreign policy as secretary of state.