Buck Stops With Biden and No One Else

Biden's lame blame game: always the same.

Skyrocketing Inflation: Putin Is Responsible

Joe Biden knew the exact culprit to blame for four-decade-high record inflation, now at 8.6% and likely to increase. Speaking at the Port of Los Angeles on June 10, he said, "We've never seen anything like Putin's tax on both food and gas."

One problem with that claim is an inconvenient reality that gas and diesel prices that drive up everything else had been rising for over a year before Vladimir Putin's army invaded Ukraine.

Inflation, by conventional definition, results from too much money chasing too few goods.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco estimates that in the final quarter of 2021, about 3 percentage points of inflation — or nearly half the total increases — may have been caused by the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Congress' $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that fire-hosed more "free" money into the economy than it could handle.

But don't expect Joe to own such fundamental consequences.

Energy Shortages: Blame Greedy Big Oil

President Biden has also been in deep denial regarding any responsibility for huge inflationary impacts of Democrat anti-fossil energy policies which have raised the costs of virtually everything that must be grown, manufactured, and transported to American consumers. Diesel prices have tripled to about $6 a gallon since 2020, and gasoline is now at nearly $5 or even more.

Perhaps remember that back in 2019, presidential candidate Biden not only promised "we're going to end fossil fuels," but also proposed to have oil company executives jailed for environmental damage ... adding for good measure, "I'm not joking about this."

Immediately upon taking office, his administration revoked a permit essential for the Keystone XL pipeline to deliver oil from Canada, launched an effort to overturn an oil drilling program in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska, and empowered Department of Interior regulatory efforts to delay drilling permits.

Fast forward now to June of this year, when amid cratering poll numbers, President Biden accused the same executives of not producing enough of that climate-killing brew to intentionally "worsen the pain" for American consumers.

Why is it then that this same evil industry had bequeathed the Trump-era America an energy-independent economy little more than a year earlier?

And how will the Biden administration's current strategy to fix the problem help either the planet or our own citizens?

Like, for example, pathetic pleadings to solicit Saudi Arabia, OPEC, and adversarial Venezuela and Iran to increase crude production; raiding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for small mercy; and adding more environmentally damaging ethanol to the fuel mix to make it appear that there is an illusory pump price benefit?

Rampant Crime: It's Those White Supremists!

Are white supremists, as the Biden administration's Department of Justice claims, really "the most lethal threat to our homeland"?

Are they the ones who caused a couple billion dollars of damage burning down buildings, who destroyed historic statues, who looted stores, and who left more than 700 police officers wounded during the 2020 "summer of love"?

And why do a vastly disproportionate number of crimes seem to be happening in progressive Democrat-controlled cities?

Of six notable examples for rising homicide rates, including Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Indianapolis, victims in each were disproportionately Black, and all but two had cut police budgets through defund movements.

And didn't President Biden once say on July 8, 2020, that some funding should "absolutely" be redirected from police? Won't that also encourage more of that rampant white supremist urban looting and pillaging?

Southern Border: Who Says It's Open?

Besides, wasn't it Joe Biden's main job in taking the presidential oath of office to "faithfully preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," which includes securing our country's sovereign borders ... without which we have no nation at all?

Why then, did President Biden halt the U.S. southern border wall construction, and rescind President Trump's Remain in Mexico policy that exempted most aliens from arrest and deportation?

Also, why does he continue legal attempts to reverse another Trump-era Title 42 program which allows patrol officials to turn away unvetted migrants premised on a claim that a COVID health risk no longer exists, while his administration now simultaneously pushes emergency vaccines on 5-year-olds?

Meanwhile, as Border Patrol agents report having encountered a record 3 million illegal migrants plus an estimated million "gotaways" from at least 160 countries since Joe took office, Biden's Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assures us his message to them is clear: "Do not come, because our border is not open."

Regrettably, it seems that Mexican drug and human trafficking cartels haven't been getting his recent memos.

Parental Rights: Let Teachers Unions Decide

President Biden hasn't appeared to have any big problem with his top DOJ official having the FBI investigate parents as potential domestic terrorists for protesting school boards which allow K-12 youngsters to be indoctrinated with divisive critical race theory, anti-patriotic revisionist 1619 Project propaganda, or age-inappropriate sexual materials.

As Joe told a gathering of teachers and union bigwigs, those kids are "yours when they're in the classroom. They are all our children. They are not somebody else's children. They're like yours when they're in the classroom."

In May, Biden bragged to a crowd gathered in the White House East Wing about his intimate relationship with teachers unions, stating "By the way, I sleep with a [National Education Association] NEA member every night — Same one. Same one."

Quoting his oft-repeated point of emphasis, I'll add, "That's no joke!"

After all, Joe's torrid X-rated affair with unions can be bedded back to his vow as presidential candidate to end federal support for private charter schools and require such programs to prepare a "community impact analysis."

No, let's assure that taxpayer-supported schools are made to understand that parents — not anyone else — are fully in charge of their children and their educations.

Otherwise, the bucks stop with us.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.