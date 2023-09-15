Schools, Don't Look to Team Biden for Cybersecurity

With the new school year we will continue to see the education landscape evolve, and do so rapidly.

Remote communications are playing an increasingly pivotal role in the learning process.

We learned during COVID-19 — and are doing so now with emergent new mutations — it's critically important to keep remote education options on the table.

While virtual learning may have brought some benefits, it concurrently opens the door to the threat of cyberattacks.

Despite the Biden administration’s tough talk on making cybersecurity a higher priority matter, it's clear they haven’t done anywhere nearly enough in this regard.

This is evidenced by the fact that only two-thirds of the way through 2023, a whopping 48 school districts have been hit by ransomware attacks, which is three more than in all of 2022.

As a result of these hacks, critically sensitive information like medical records, psychiatric evaluations, and sexual assault reports have been accessed by bad actors.

So, with a federal government that has largely failed to improve security conditions, the best way to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for the 2023-2024 school year must revolve around institutions, parents, and students joining forces to protect themselves from cyber-threats.

Even prior to the pandemic, educational institutions had become prime targets for cybercriminals.

K-12 schools, college campuses, and remote online learning platforms all have been susceptible to cyberattacks.

The consequences of such hacks are devastating, not only compromising student and staff information, but disrupting the learning process itself.

Therefore, schools must take proactive measures to safeguard their networks — Now.

One way that schools can address this is by increasing cyber-training for both students and staff. Integrating it into the curriculum as early as possible, especially with respectg to elementary school-aged children handling online devices at increasingly younger ages.

Teachers and administrative staffers must also receive additional training to stay updated on the latest cyber-threats and the best practices for preventing and responding to attacks.

Empowering the entirety of the education community with knowledge and awareness is a clear path to creating a culture of cybersecurity that acts as a strong defense at the local level.

An increased investment in cybersecurity systems and protocols, inclusive of regularly updating and patching software, employing firewalls and detection systems; as well as implementing strong password protocols, are also key.

Regular security audits are also essential to identifying and addressing weaknesses before hackers exploit them.

Parents also have to play a role in protecting their kids from cyber threats.

With students increasingly using personal devices for remote learning, parents must help secure these devices and educate their children about online safety.

Additionally:

Set Boundaries. Make rules for online time and activities.

Teach children the importance of not sharing personal data online and the potential consequences of doing so.

Use Parental Control Apps or Software. Installing parental control software on devices to monitor and restrict access to certain apps and websites is critical.

Educate Children. Talk with your children about cyberbullying, online predators, and email phishing scams. Encourage an open line of communication so they feel comfortable reporting suspicious online behavior they encounter.

Secure all Devices. Ensure all devices used for remote learning are up to date with security patches and are secured with strong passwords.

Teach kids about two-factor authentication to add a layer of security.

Students also are responsible for protecting themselves from cyber threats.

In this era, digital literacy is as important as traditional literacy, and students must take a role in safeguarding themselves online. Here are steps students can take:

Enact, Practice Responsible Password Hygiene. Create strong and unique passwords for all online accounts and learn to use password manager software to keep track of them.

Watch Out for Phishing. Be cautious of unsolicited emails or links from unknown sources. Verify the identity of message senders before clicking on any links or sharing personal information.

Update Software. Periodically update operating systems and programs on your devices to patch any vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit.

Keep Social Media Secure. Adjust privacy settings on social media accounts to limit what data is visible to the public. Avoid sharing information that could be used against you.

Report any suspicious activity. If you encounter instances of cyberbullying, harassment, or other online threats, report them to your parent or guardian or perhaps a school authority. Reporting these kinds of incidents is crucial to stopping them and protecting others.

The 2023 school year brings with it opportunities for learning and growth, but it also carries challenges in the form of hacking attacks, both domestically and from overseas.

To protect the future of education and ensure a safe learning environment, the entire learning ecosystem must work in unison.

Taxpayer funds must not be squandered when investing in cybersecurity education and security systems.

Parents have to take a larger role in educating and protecting their children online

Students have to become responsible digital citizens.

By joining forces and taking proactive measures, we can navigate the digital landscape safely,ensuring that the 2023-2024 school year remains unimpeded by cyber-threats.

Julio Rivera is a small business consultant, political activist, writer, and editorial director. He has been a regular contributor to Newsmax since 2016, on both its web pages and television network. His commentary has also appeared in The Hill, The Washington Times, The Washington Examiner, American Thinker, The Toronto Sun, and more. Read Julio Rivera's Reports — More Here.