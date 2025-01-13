WATCH TV LIVE

How RFK, Jr. Confirmation Will 'Make America Healthy Again'

presidential elect nominee for secretary of health and human services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services walks to a meeting with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander, I-Vt., in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 8, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Trump's nominees for his incoming administration continue to meet with senators on Capitol Hill, weeks before his inauguration. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Julio Rivera By Monday, 13 January 2025 01:40 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly just secured the votes to get confirmed as secretary for Health and Human Services (HHS).

Anyone who cares about lowering healthcare costs and holding "Big Pharma" to account should be overjoyed at this news.

RFK Kr. has vowed to remove dangerous immunity protections for drug manufacturers, which currently allow drug companies to avoid all accountability for whether their drugs help or harm patients.

RFK Jr. has also promised to cut drug prices.

That’s great news because drug prices are skyrocketing as drug manufacturers pocket record-breaking profits.

Almost 30% of Americans say they aren’t taking drugs that doctors have prescribed them due to the cost.

As a result, as many as one million Medicare patients may die in the next year due to being unable to afford the drugs they need.

Something isn’t right.

RFK Jr. will also ensure that Big Pharma no longer gets away with selling drugs such as Ozempic to patients who instead should be recommended a healthy whole foods diet and exercise.

America is one of only two countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise on television. This poses a massive conflict of interest risk when it comes to advertising on major news networks.

RFK Jr. is vowing to expose how Big Pharma buys positive news coverage by being networks’ single biggest revenue source through advertising.

Unfortunately, some representatives in Congress are still trying to do Big Pharma’s bidding behind the scenes.

For example, they are trying to regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), which save taxpayers thousands each year.

PBMs are invaluable advocates for consumers when negotiating prices with drug manufacturers. 275 million Americans are part of health plans that use PBMs, and their destruction would be a net negative for citizens already struggling to afford their life-saving drugs.

Republicans managed to save PBMs at the eleventh hour after some representatives tried tacking the issue onto a pivotal year-end budget bill.

But now, with RFK Jr. slated to be at the top of HHS, most of the fog in this Big Pharma giveaway campaign should quickly evaporate.

Talk about a change of pace!

The Biden-Harris administration was always quick to do the bidding of Big Pharma lobbyists. From requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for her staffers to participating in an administration that forced two-thirds of workers to take the vaccine whether they liked to or not, Kamala Harris was famous for prioritizing drug companies and their pharmaceuticals over the bodily autonomy and rights of American citizens.

It all makes sense when you consider that Biden was the top recipient of donations from Big Pharma while in Congress, with Kamala Harris coming in sixth.

Despite her claim that she "is not taking any money from pharmaceutical executives," a report from The Intercept shows that Harris has received thousands from these executives, and has yet to return most of the money.

Eager to do the bidding of her donors, Harris and her Hollywood lackey Mark Cuban vowed to "crack down" on PBMs during her campaign.

Thankfully, common sense won out and we finally have a chance to hold Big Pharma accountable. Under RFK’s leadership at the HHS, the government will focus on making Americans healthier and freer instead of lining the pockets of Big Pharma lobbyists and CEOs.

That’s something we all should be able to get behind as we work to "Make America Healthy Again!"

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, founder of ItFunk.Org, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, which is focused on cybersecurity and politics, is regularly published by many of the largest news organizations globally. Read more of his reports — Here

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


JulioRivera
Monday, 13 January 2025 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

