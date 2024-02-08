Will Super Bowl Offer Bud Light Chance at Redemption?

Those thinking that Bud Light will never come back don't understand marketing. Marketing is the art and science of satisfying needs now. Not yesterday, but now!

Marketing addresses the question: What have you done for me lately? With this in mind, Bud Light's strategy to begin its re-branding campaign by advertising on the Super Bowl comes close to being a marketing genius play by the Brand.

For Bud Light, one ad doesn't a campaign make. But what better showcase for Bud Light to re-brand than the Super Bowl?

Even though recent viewership for the Super Bowl has been inconsistent, this year's viewers are predicted to be better than last year's 115.1 million watchers due to the famous entertainer brand — Taylor Swift and the two teams playing in the winter classic. With 2022 viewership at 99.18 million, and 91.63 million, 100.45 million, and 98.19 million in 2021, 2020, and 1999, respectively, viewership has not been predictable.

The matchup quality factor, which is measured by the star power of the game and the market size of the teams, according to Matt Voda, CEO of "OptiMine," a marketing measurement company, makes the numbers look good for advertisers this year.

It also "has Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Dak Prescott tune-in rates higher, along with the two large-market teams with big potential TV audiences," according to Voda.

Add to these numbers the "Swift-Factor, the global superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has been seen with Kansas City's Travis Kelce, which many predict will assist in spiking the viewership numbers.

According to Quartz Money and Markets, this year's 30-second spot will cost about $7 million. The figure represents a 75% increase from a decade ago and over 200% from two decades ago, according to Sportskeeda.

Bud Light has taken a chapter from the old Super Bowl advertising strategy: creating hype through a teaser ad.

With Bud Light's multi-tactical strategy of hiring comedian Shane Gillis, their new advertising creative copy, and traditional marketing tactics, e.g., two-for-one pricing, Bud Light is poised to begin its comeback play.

The Anheuser-Busch brand hasn't yet released the entire Super Bowl ad. Still, it has posted a 12-second teaser on YouTube that dangles a celebrity appearance, with a bearded football fan gaping at the mysterious sunglass-wearing figure, saying, "Are you?" This ad asks: "What will Bud's Super Bowl ad say, and will it work?"

Hopefully, the Bud Light Teaser Ad will create a buzz and address the question — will consumers be convinced that the Brand is a blue-collar brand?

Rumor has it that Bud Light will return to Super Bowl 2024 with a humorous ad featuring "fan-favorite characters.

"The much-watched sports event is a chance for the beer to court customers it may have lost last year during a controversy involving a social media promo featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The single post sparked a bruising boycott that caused sales to tumble. After the Mulvaney controversy."

One thing is for sure: Bud Light now gets it — it's not about Bud Light, but rather all about their customers, and if they continue to remember this shibboleth they will understand that it is always easier when you have marketing and branding in mind.