Trump Must Restore Our Trust in Govt and Rule of Law

President-elect Donald J. Trump has been surrounded by an overwhelming number of the shakers and movers of the financial and political community, all with designs on everything from how to "cut costs" and "reform the government" to the best approaches for "crypto currencies" and foreign policies.

Some policies are ensconced in our soon to be nation's 47th president's popularity.

But the fundamental course he must steer is to restore the people’s trust in the government and the institutions we rely on for the rule of law and social order.

The fact of the matter is that most of the electorate does not have confidence in the government or the institutions we rely on for our day-to-day business. Even a cursory review of the available sources reflects a fundamentally malignant decline of the public trust.

PEW Research has found that trust in Congress has steadily declined from 77% in 1964 to 22% in 2024.

A 2024 survey by the Partnership for Public Service found "only 15% believe the government is transparent. . . " They opined people " . . . are more likely to opt out of voting … and feel less empowered to influence government. . . " CNN tells us that in a 2024 Gallup-Walton Family Foundation survey found 53% of Generation Z “…trusted Congress very little, with 51% saying the same about the presidency…” Gallup polling of adults from earlier in the year found " . . . 57% said that they had very little confidence in Congress, 46% that they had very little confidence in the presidency. . ."

Another Gallup poll in October 2024 found "For the third consecutive year, more U.S. adults have no trust at all in the media (36%) than trust it a great deal or fair amount. Another 33% of Americans express "not very much" confidence.

The Epoch Times reflects a Gallup poll in Mid-2022 that "50 percent of Americans believe strongly that most national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public."

The recent pardoning of Hunter Biden only serves to hammer more nails into the disintegration of the public trust in our politicians and our institutions. PBS "Newshour" tells us, " . . . by choosing to put his family first, the 82-year-old president — who had pledged to restore a fractured public’s trust in the nation’s institutions and respect for the rule of law — has raised new questions about his already teetering legacy."

Politico published a story entitled, "Johnson says Biden pardon leaves trust in justice system 'almost irreparably damaged'” Even the foreign news, DW News out of Germany, questions the erosion of the people’s trust in the justice system with Biden’s pardon of his son.

The Columbian writes "President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, is a disappointing act that further erodes the public’s trust in government and our justice system. At a time when that trust is particularly fragile. . . "

This erosion of the public trust creates an environment in which the people become more fearful filled with rumors which are predictably spread by social media.

The Guardian quotes Dr Lynn Bufka, deputy chief of professional practice at the American Psychological Association: this distrust " . . . leads to a greater sense of uncertainty and anxiety. [Which leads] to anticipation of more general conflict . . . "

Citing an American Psychological Association study Bufka says people find it stressful that “politicians aren’t talking about things that are most important to them."

In "The Great Influenza," John Barry tells us

"The federal government was giving no guidance that a reasoning person could credit. Few local governments did any better. They left a vacuum and fear filled it."

It is reported in "The Goiania Radiation Incident, A Failure of Science and Society" that, "The official information was contradictory . . . Because of the lack of confidence of the citizens in governments, which they believed consistently did not tell them the truth, rumors were rampant."

From "Why Trustworthiness Matters in Our Democracy" we learn, " . . . in Congress and other legislative bodies in this country, trust is the coin of the realm. One of the worst things that can happen to a legislator is to have word get around that he or she is not trustworthy. . . . If you don’t follow through or you shade your language or you misrepresent your intentions, word gets around."

Chris Lowery writes in "Heroic Leadership" "Leaders duties [include] motivating and inspiring [and] energizing people to overcome major political, bureaucratic, and resource barriers . . . "

People only follow when they have trust and confidence that those entrusted with the duty of leadership are working in their best interest.

That trust has eroded after being routinely compromised over the years.

Most see those in positions of political authority striving to consolidate their power to increase their financial standing.

For all the current hope and enthusiasm, Donald Trump’s biggest challenge remains restoring the people’s trust that government is working in their best interest.

The preceding is the opinion of the author and is not meant to reflect the opinion of the U.S. Navy or United States Government.

John M. DeMaggio retired after 30 years of service as a Captain from the U.S. Naval Reserve Intelligence Program. He holds a Bachelor's of Science in Forensic Science from John Jay College and a Master's of Science from Whiting School of Engineering, Johns Hopkins University. Privately consulting in counterterrorism, forensic science, and investigations, he also conducts international counterterrorism training, having retired as a special agent in charge and serving as co-chairman, Investigative Support and Forensic Subgroup, TSWG, developing interagency counterterrorism technology. Mr. DeMaggio has published "Mitigation of Terrorist Effects on Victims' Motivation" in U.S. Army Counterinsurgency Center Colloquium.