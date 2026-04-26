WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: wilson | south carolina | mcmaster | norman | mace
CORRESPONDENT

S.C. AG Alan Wilson Leads Crowded GOP Governor Primary

John Gizzi By Sunday, 26 April 2026 04:19 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Barely six weeks before South Carolina Republicans choose a successor to term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster, a new survey shows state Attorney General Alan Wilson is the front-runner in a crowded race.

According to a Starboard Communications survey of likely voters in the June 9 GOP primary, Wilson leads a six-candidate field with 20%.

Competing for second place — and likely to face Wilson in a runoff if he does not win a majority — are Reps. Ralph Norman (14%) and Nancy Mace (13%), and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (12%), who has the backing of the popular McMaster.

Rounding out the race are Isle of Palms billionaire Rom Reddy (10%), who wants to create a state Department of Government Efficiency similar to one promoted nationally by Elon Musk, and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell (3%), who runs an airline company involved in costly legal disputes.

Most Palmetto State pundits say Wilson's front-runner status is due to his record of waging high-profile legal battles on key conservative issues, including opposition to same-sex marriage and the Affordable Care Act, and banning mask and vaccine mandates.

One state GOP activist also referred to what he called "the Joe factor" — a reference to the attorney general's father, veteran Rep. Joe Wilson, and his reputation for sending personal, handwritten letters to voters in and outside his 2nd District.

"You can't underestimate 'the Joe factor,'" the activist told Newsmax. "People get letters from him for a marriage, birth, or a death. And they talk about it. It really helps Alan."

Whoever wins the GOP nomination is considered a near certainty to succeed McMaster in the Statehouse.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Barely six weeks before South Carolina Republicans choose a successor to term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster, a new survey shows state Attorney General Alan Wilson is the front-runner in a crowded race.
wilson, south carolina, mcmaster, norman, mace
287
2026-19-26
Sunday, 26 April 2026 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved