S.C. AG Alan Wilson Leads Crowded GOP Governor Primary

Barely six weeks before South Carolina Republicans choose a successor to term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster, a new survey shows state Attorney General Alan Wilson is the front-runner in a crowded race.

According to a Starboard Communications survey of likely voters in the June 9 GOP primary, Wilson leads a six-candidate field with 20%.

Competing for second place — and likely to face Wilson in a runoff if he does not win a majority — are Reps. Ralph Norman (14%) and Nancy Mace (13%), and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (12%), who has the backing of the popular McMaster.

Rounding out the race are Isle of Palms billionaire Rom Reddy (10%), who wants to create a state Department of Government Efficiency similar to one promoted nationally by Elon Musk, and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell (3%), who runs an airline company involved in costly legal disputes.

Most Palmetto State pundits say Wilson's front-runner status is due to his record of waging high-profile legal battles on key conservative issues, including opposition to same-sex marriage and the Affordable Care Act, and banning mask and vaccine mandates.

One state GOP activist also referred to what he called "the Joe factor" — a reference to the attorney general's father, veteran Rep. Joe Wilson, and his reputation for sending personal, handwritten letters to voters in and outside his 2nd District.

"You can't underestimate 'the Joe factor,'" the activist told Newsmax. "People get letters from him for a marriage, birth, or a death. And they talk about it. It really helps Alan."

Whoever wins the GOP nomination is considered a near certainty to succeed McMaster in the Statehouse.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.