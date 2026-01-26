March for Life Grows Younger and More Committed

As Washington, D.C., braced for a major storm and a possible shutdown Friday, thousands of abortion opponents from across the U.S. arrived in the nation's capital for the 53rd annual March for Life.

In a trend that has emerged since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and returned authority over abortion to the states, participants are increasingly younger and more vocally opposed to abortion.

"Dobbs [the decision which overturned Roe] didn't go far enough," said Charlie Leighton, one of a contingent of high school students from St. Francis Xavier Church College in St. Louis, Missouri. "The next great step would be a federal ban on abortion."

Leighton conceded that "this may not be politically viable now, but I hope that will change." He added that larger Marches for Life could help generate broader support for a federal abortion ban.

Fellow Xavier student Nick Johnson, who is Black and attending his first March for Life, described himself to Newsmax as a "convert" to the pro-life cause and said he wanted very much "to be a voice for all races" in ending abortion.

"I was raised by a single mom who never married and could have aborted me but didn't," Johnson said. He also said he admired President Donald Trump's "attitude on the abortion issue and his boldness in speaking out against abortion. He does say things sometimes that aren't appropriate but on the abortion issue, he's made a good start."

Trump later spoke to marchers from the White House and promised to be a "voice for the voiceless" in the fight to end abortions.

Joseph DeProuyear, one of a group of 20-25 seminarians (students for the Roman Catholic priesthood) from St. Joseph's Church in Yonkers, said "We've seen a lot of progress on the issue of abortion, such as overturning Roe with Dobbs and getting the issue back to the states. And some states such as Missouri have moved advanced pro-life laws."

But, he quickly noted, "New York is still very pro-abortion. And that's the reason we have to give more testimony to state legislators on why abortion should be stopped and continue to hold marches like this in individual states."

While the March for Life has traditionally attracted large numbers of Roman Catholic participants, a growing number of non-Catholics continue to brave the Washington, D.C., cold to participate in the annual trek from a downtown rally to the Supreme Court.

One of them was Christina Hadgimallis of Southampton, Pennsylvania, a member of St. Mark's Eastern Orthodox Church in nearby Newtown.

Noting that she is a mother of four and a chaperone for her daughter and her high school classmates, Hadgimallis said, "Speaking as an Orthodox Christian, in our church I don't see as much of a push for pro-life activism, per se. [But] I'm very passionate about it. I wasn't always, but I really am [now]."

As to just what made Hadgimallis passionate about the issue, she said "I'm not sure who explained it to me first. If it was [the late] Charlie Kirk or [educator] Michael Knowles, they explained life the way I could understand it from the womb all the way out. I have to say, when I was [her children's] age, I could probably move more pro choice.

"But then, having my own children and losing children, I thought it's an important movement. And I think it's taking off with young people. This my first time here. I think it's inspiring, and I want to set a good example for [my] girls."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. Mary Barnes is assistant to John Gizzi​. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.