Vivek Faces Tough Ohio Governor Race

Vivek Ramaswamy's once-assumed glide path to the Ohio governor's mansion is suddenly looking far less certain.

New polling suggests a competitive — and even unfavorable — landscape for the Republican entrepreneur-turned-politician.

A recently released Quantus Insights poll has jolted Ohio's political class, showing Democrat Amy Acton narrowly leading Ramaswamy, 45.9% to 44.9%.

The result is all the more striking in a state that has leaned reliably Republican in recent cycles, with the GOP holding every statewide office and the governorship for the past 16 years.

Even more alarming is the fact that President Donald Trump won the state by 11 points in 2024.

An earlier poll commissioned by the Ohio Environmental Council painted an even bleaker picture for Republicans, giving Acton a 10-point advantage among likely voters.

Insiders tell me that poll was an aberration — but it still remains a horse race.

For many Ohio Republicans, the numbers have been difficult to process.

Acton is a physician who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state's health director under Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Still, she entered the race with relatively low name recognition compared to Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur who gained national attention during his 2024 presidential bid.

Yet despite Ramaswamy's fundraising edge — nearly $20 million to Acton's roughly $5 million — and early backing from the state GOP, the race has tightened dramatically.

Several factors appear to be contributing to Ramaswamy's lag in the polls.

First, his connection to Ohio's Republican grassroots remains tenuous.

Although a native of the state, Ramaswamy built his career largely in the corporate and national political arenas.

Unlike more traditional candidates who have spent years cultivating local party networks, he is often viewed by insiders as an outsider — an image that can be a liability in a state where retail politics and party organization still carry weight.

Second, Ramaswamy's political identity, forged during his unconventional 2024 presidential campaign, may be proving difficult to translate into a statewide coalition.

His campaign emphasized sweeping institutional change, including proposals to drastically reduce the federal workforce and overhaul voting requirements.

While these positions energized certain segments of the Republican base, they also raised concerns among more moderate voters and establishment Republicans wary of disruption.

His foreign policy stances during that campaign have also lingered as points of controversy.

Ramaswamy drew criticism from both parties for suggesting an isolationist foreign policy.

Ramaswamy argued that the United States should completely cut off military and financial aid to Israel unless Washington matched grants in the same amounts to its Arab neighbors.

Even more contentious were his comments on Taiwan.

Ramaswamy proposed that the United States defend Taiwan against China only until it had removed the island nation's semiconductor business to another country.

Since the 2024 election, he has moderated some of these extreme foreign policy views.

But in his race for governor, Ramaswamy has made abolishing the state income tax a priority.

At first blush, it seems positive, but critics have noted such a move would create an $11 billion shortfall in the budget.

Democrats are telling voters Ramaswamy's plan would lead to massive increases in sales and property taxes — and it would.

Meanwhile, Acton has benefited from a coalition that extends beyond traditional Democrat voters.

Her tenure during the pandemic, though controversial in some conservative circles, earned her recognition among many moderates and suburban voters.

If Democrats succeed in mobilizing key constituencies — including Hispanic voters and urban turnout — her path to victory could widen.

Political analysts caution that the race remains fluid.

"Polls show a toss-up at this point, but it's early," said Donald Critchlow of Arizona State University.

Economic conditions, international developments, and campaign messaging over the coming months could all reshape the contest.

Still, the current polling underscores a central challenge for Ramaswamy.

He looks and feels like a social media influencer rather than a governor. He has just over seven months to fix it.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.