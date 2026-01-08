Does Hoyer's Decision Signal More Exits From House Dems?

The not-so-surprising announcement Wednesday night from Rep. Steny Hoyer — 86 and the longest currently serving Democrat in the House after 44 years — that he would not seek reelection after all could signal similar announcements from fellow Democrats in the House.

Hoyer, a former House majority leader, faced a strong challenge for renomination in Maryland's 5th District from decidedly left-of-center Democrat Harry Jarin.

At 35, Jarin is a volunteer firefighter, a one-time "Jeopardy!" contestant, and a spirited candidate who made no secret of using Hoyer's age as a campaign issue.

Less than 24 hours after Hoyer's announcement, Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif. — 73 and a seven-term lawmaker — told reporters that she was stepping down from her 26th District (Ventura and Los Angeles counties) seat.

"Julia Brownley said she wasn't running for [office], and there will be more — and perhaps one or two who have said they are running but who change their mind before the filing deadlines," Henry Olsen, columnist and senior fellow at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, told Newsmax.

Democrat Reps. John Larson of Connecticut and Brad Sherman and Mike Thompson of California — all of whom are in their 70s — are facing unusually strong primary challenges from younger, leftist, and well-funded opponents.

All are on the watch list of prospective Democrat retirees.

As for Hoyer's district, it is a virtual cinch a Democrat will succeed him. Jarin is now the lone Democrat in the race, but others are certain to jump in the Prince George's County-based district.

Among names floated are Michael A. Jackson, a former state senator and former Prince George's County sheriff who was recently named acting secretary of the Maryland State Police, and state Delegates Jeffrie Long Jr., Brian Crosby, and C.T. Wilson.

Most Free State pols who spoke to Newsmax said rumors that Hoyer's political activist wife, Elaine Karmack, would try to succeed him did not hold water.

Karmack serves as a Democratic National Committee member from Virginia, and that would almost surely be an issue in any primary.

Hoyer faced his most difficult challenge in 1992, when he was held to 52% of the vote by Republican opponent Larry Hogan Jr., who would go on to be elected governor of Maryland.

One intriguing GOP prospect is Jaymi Sterling, state's attorney of St. Mary's County and Hogan's daughter.

"Retirements often trigger others to consider leaving," American Enterprise Institute scholar Norman Ornstein said.

"There may be a couple, but I don't think we will see a flood of Democrats leaving.

"Republicans, on the other hand ...," he said, trailing off.

