Schiff Slams House Members Who Defend Jan. 6 Defendants

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, slammed Republican colleagues who claim the jailed defendants in the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol are not being treated properly.

Asked by Newsmax on Tuesday at a Washington, D.C., press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor about whether the defendants are getting their rights under the law, Schiff shot back, "Yes they are. They are getting their rights like any other defendant in a criminal process."

The Californian, who is a member of the Jan. 6 commission investigating the violence at the Capitol, then turned his fire on Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and others who claim the defendants have been treated unfairly behind bars.

"I think it is another dangerous turn for Congress and the country that you have members of Congress trying to lionize people who tried to attack the Capitol police officers [and] greatly injured them," he said. "To try to portray them as political prisoners or hostages is not only completely at odds with the truth but dangerous."

Schiff went on to say that such an attitude toward the prisoners "continues the dangerous trend that led us into Jan. 6. And I think among the most destructive things of the last four years, and the last administration, was the whole attack on the truth—that people are entitled to their own alternate facts, or as [Rudy] Giuliani said: 'The truth isn’t somehow truth.'"

He further stated that "those trying to portray these insurrectionists as political prisoners, or claiming their rights are being violated, are just continuing the big lie in a different form."