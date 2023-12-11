×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: salazar | argentina | president | milei
CORRESPONDENT

Rep. Salazar: Argentina's Milei Could Signal New Era

John Gizzi By Monday, 11 December 2023 07:06 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

A member of U.S. Congress who attended the inauguration of Argentina’s President Javier Milei Sunday predicted that the libertarian president “could mean the dawn of a generation of new Latin American trailblazers.”

Rep. Maria Salazar, R.-Fla., who represents a Miami-area district in the Sunshine State, was among three Republican House Members who watched Milei — nicknamed “El Lion" and "El Loco" ("The Crazy One") — receive the presidential sash of the financially strained Argentina.

“I liked his inaugural address very much,” Salazar told Newsmax on Sunday. “He told the people of Argentina things were going to get tougher before they got better. He was honest with them.”

Salazar added that she met newly minted Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, an economist who “will be one of the best in what looks like a top-notch cabinet.”

“I hope she and Milei can guide Argentina the way Chile went in the 1980s when they brought in the ‘Chicago boys’ and saved their country’s Social Security system,” Salazar added in reference to the University of Chicago economists who followed in the footsteps of conservative icon Milton Friedman, one of Milei’s heroes.

Salazar has a long history of experience with Latin America. As a TV reporter in 1998, she interviewed former Chilean President Augusto Pinochet after the onetime strongman was held under house arrest in London. She also became the last journalist to get an interview with Pinochet before he died in Chile in 2006.

The Floridian also responded to a report in The New York Times Sunday that Milei was backing away from some of his promises to roll back big government and replace the Argentine peso with the U.S. dollar as the national currency.

“I don’t see it,” she told Newsmax. “He’s already starting on cutting the number of ministries and that looks like a kept promise to me.”

In his first executive order Sunday, the new Argentinian president reduced the number of cabinet ministries and other agencies from 21 to 9.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
A member of U.S. Congress who attended the inauguration of Argentina's President Javier Milei Sunday predicted to Newsmax that the libertarian elected president "could mean the dawn of a generation of new Latin American trailblazers." Rep. Maria Salazar, R.-Fla., who...
salazar, argentina, president, milei
347
2023-06-11
Monday, 11 December 2023 07:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved