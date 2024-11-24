Florida CFO Patronis Likely to Succeed Gaetz

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moving to make the special election to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., happen quickly, all GOP eyes in the Sunshine State's 1st District (Panama City) are now on Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as the leading candidate for Gaetz's open seat.

A former state legislator and two-term CFO, Patronis wrote on X on Thursday he was "seriously considering" a bid in the upcoming special election. Patronis has had a steadfast conservative record as both legislator and statewide official. Given his name recognition and far-flung financial backing from his fellow Greek-Americans, Patronis would be a big favorite to win the GOP primary Jan. 28.

But prognosticators in Florida agree Patronis will have to work for the nomination. State Rep. Michelle Salzman has signaled she will probably run for the seat.

A third contender, physician and state Rep. Joel Rudman of Navarre announced his candidacy for Congress on Friday. Like Patronis and Salzman, Rudman is a strong Trump supporter.

An estimated 13 Republicans are expected to jump in the GOP primary Jan. 28. Florida has no run-off requirement, so the top vote-getter will become the Republican nominee and compete in the special election DeSantis has set for April 1.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.