Nigerian Americans to Congress: 'Stop the Christian Genocide'

On the grounds of the Capitol earlier this month, hundreds of Nigerian Americans and their supporters gathered to urge Congress to pass a bill recognizing that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Among the speakers was Stephen Osemwegie, the president and founder of Save Nigeria Group USA, who praised lawmakers who have spoken out on the genocide, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

He also hailed President Donald Trump for his words on the growing crisis in Nigeria. On Nov. 1, the president officially labeled Nigeria as a "country of particular concern"—meaning that a country violates religious freedom, according to the U.S. government's definition.

"Christians are not allowed to be armed when they even try to defend themselves," Osemwegie told Newsmax. "A man called Sunday Jackson is facing the death penalty for defending himself against an attack. So we're completely depending on the courage of people like Trump."

The event lasted two hours and started with prayer, then the crowd sang the hymn "Blessed Assurance." Protesters had signs condemning the persecution, with one proclaiming that 52,000 named Christians have been killed in Nigeria dating back to 2009.

One of the marchers told Newsmax that there are many Nigerians in the United States working as doctors and in other needed occupations who want to return, "but it is too dangerous."

When it comes to what members of Congress have done on the Nigerian genocide issue, Cruz and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have both requested a Senate floor vote which, according to Save Nigeria Group USA, "imposes sanctions on terror sponsors, restricts funding pipelines, and pressures Nigerian officials enabling atrocities."

In the House of Representatives, Reps. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Riley Moore, R-W.Va., proposed a bill that recognizes the Christian genocide as well as supporting Trump's demands for accountability of what is happening to Christians.

The measure proposed by Smith and Moore also called for stronger U.S. intervention through means such as sanctioning travel for leaders in Nigeria who violate religious freedom.

When asked if the persecution in Nigeria can be ended, Osemwegie believes that with the right people in the U.S. calling for its end, and Trump keeping to his word to stop aid to the country, the genocide can be ended "once and for all."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Click Here Now. Mary Barnes is assistant to John Gizzi.