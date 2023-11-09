Republicans Make History In NYC Council Races

By far the biggest election night news to come out of New York City was the stunning victory of conservative Republican Kristy Marmorato over Democrat city council member Marjorie Velazquez.

In capturing District 13 (Bronx), X-ray technician and first-time candidate Marmorato became the first Republican elected to the council from the Bronx since 1983.

While news of Marmorato's stunning upset was reported throughout and outside the Empire State, less reported was that she — like the other five Republicans on the council — was a solid conservative on economic and cultural issues.

Among them were conservative firebrand Vickie Paladino, who won reelection in her Queens district in rematch of her 2021 upset of former Democrat Councilman Tony Avella, and Southern Brooklyn's Inna Vernikov, the only Ukrainian-born member of the city council.

All six Republicans also carried the ballot line of the New York Conservative Party and, in Marmorato's narrow (52%) win, the margin of victory was provided by the votes she won as a conservative.

In scoring the stunning upset in the Bronx, Marmarato ran as a strong law and order candidate and an opponent to bringing more inmates with medical needs from the fearsome Rikers Island prison to the Jacobi Medical Center within the district.

It was this issue, Marmarato told reporters, that convinced her to run.

As a result of the 2021 Census, all 51 councilmanic seats were redrawn and all were voted on Tuesday.

