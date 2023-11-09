×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york city | council | kristy marmorato | bronx | conservative | marjorie velazquez | democrat
CORRESPONDENT

Republicans Make History In NYC Council Races

John Gizzi By Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:52 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

By far the biggest election night news to come out of New York City was the stunning victory of conservative Republican Kristy Marmorato over Democrat city council member Marjorie Velazquez.

In capturing District 13 (Bronx), X-ray technician and first-time candidate Marmorato became the first Republican elected to the council from the Bronx since 1983.

While news of Marmorato's stunning upset was reported throughout and outside the Empire State, less reported was that she — like the other five Republicans on the council — was a solid conservative on economic and cultural issues.

Among them were conservative firebrand Vickie Paladino, who won reelection in her Queens district in rematch of her 2021 upset of former Democrat Councilman Tony Avella, and Southern Brooklyn's Inna Vernikov, the only Ukrainian-born member of the city council.

All six Republicans also carried the ballot line of the New York Conservative Party and, in Marmorato's narrow (52%) win, the margin of victory was provided by the votes she won as a conservative.

In scoring the stunning upset in the Bronx, Marmarato ran as a strong law and order candidate and an opponent to bringing more inmates with medical needs from the fearsome Rikers Island prison to the Jacobi Medical Center within the district.

It was this issue, Marmarato told reporters, that convinced her to run.

As a result of the 2021 Census, all 51 councilmanic seats were redrawn and all were voted on Tuesday.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
By far the biggest election night news to come out of New York City was the stunning victory of conservative Republican Kristy Marmorato over Democrat city council member Marjorie Velazquez.
new york city, council, kristy marmorato, bronx, conservative, marjorie velazquez, democrat
255
2023-52-09
Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved