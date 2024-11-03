Michigan's Mike Rogers Shows Lead in Key Poll

A key poll taken Oct. 26-29 in Michigan's hard-fought U.S. Senate campaign shows Republican Mike Rogers pulling ahead of liberal Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Tarrance Group now shows Rogers defeating her among likely voters by 50% to 48%.

Other polls have given Slotkin a small lead throughout the race, usually within the margin of error.

The poll came on the heels of a Suffolk University Poll conducted for USA Today showing Rogers, a former seven-term House member and past chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, behind Slotkin by 47.2% to 45.4% — making the race a statistical tie.

The same poll showed Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in an even tighter contest in the state, with Trump eking out a lead of 47.4 to 47%.

"If all of these polls are accurate, then momentum is with Donald Trump. And if he wins Michigan, then Mike is likely to win the Senate race," former Oakland County GOP Chair Rocky Raczkowski told Newsmax.

Raczkowski and other Michigan GOP activists who spoke to Newsmax predicted the Senate race could be a nail-biter such as that between Democrat Sen. Gary Peters and Republican John James in 2020.

Peters finally won by 1.7 percentage points in a race whose outcome took days to determine.

"Mike can win," 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee and former state Attorney General Bill Schuette told Newsmax.

"I believe Donald Trump will win Michigan, which then opens the path to victory for Mike Rogers."

The seat became open when Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced last year she was stepping down after 24 years. The last time Michigan elected a Republican senator was in 1994.