John Adams and His Family Finally Honored in D.C.

John Adams persuaded Thomas Jefferson to draft the Declaration of Independence. John Adams nominated George Washington for commander in chief of the American Revolutionary militia. John Adams formally established the U.S. Navy.

The patriarch of the storied Adams family played a pivotal role in the establishment of the United States of America.

Moreover, his wife, and several generations that followed also made significant contributions. Abigail Adams, wife of John, was a pioneer in the quest for equal rights for both minorities and women.

John Quincy Adams negotiated the ending of the War of 1812, helped form the Monroe Doctrine, and was a champion of civil rights.

Diplomat Charles Francis Adams Sr., son of John Quincy Adams, prevented Britain from supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War, further solidifying America's independence from foreign influence.

But for all the Adamses' contributions to the formation of America, the family is often forgotten or undervalued. The Adams Memorial Commission wants to change that.

Recognizing the profound and invaluable role the Adams family played in shaping the foundation of our great country, the newly minted commission is dedicated to ensuring the family is honored with the national recognition it so richly deserves.

The Great American Heroes Act, introduced March 23, designates a fitting location — President's Park, just south of the White House — for the Adams family memorial.

"Without this great family, our country might not have been born," wrote Jackie Cushman, chair of the Adams Memorial Commission.

Actor William Daniels, famed as the voice of K.I.T.T. in "Knight Rider" and still going strong at age 98, portrayed Adams in the musical and film "1776."

"It was an honor to portray John Adams, who was able to unite politicians of all persuasions in the common cause of liberty in the face of a despotic king," Daniels said, reflecting on the role in which critics widely agreed captured the conviction and courage the Adams memorial now aims to enshrine.

The Adams family memorial will serve not only as a tribute to a single president but as a symbol of intergenerational service, unyielding patriotism, and a monument to civic justice. The commission hopes the memorial will remind Americans of the enduring power of civic duty and the unparalleled impact the Adams family had in building America.

(Alannah Peters is a rising senior at the University of Florida and working as a summer intern with Mr. Gizzi.)

