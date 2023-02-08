×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | state of the union | china | balloon | ukraine | reelection | open border

Why Not More On China Balloon From Biden, GOP Asks?

Joe Biden gestures while speaking
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 08 February 2023 08:48 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

In the hours following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, the immediate conclusion of pols and the punditocracy was that he was clearly running for reelection.

For their part, Republicans left little doubt they noticed his very brief mention of foreign policy issues — notably the growing tension between the U.S. and China — and that the American voters would be hearing a lot from them on China.

In a 73-minute-plus speech — one longer than any such annual message delivered by Barack Obama during his eight years as the last Democrat president — Biden underscored his domestic agenda such as Build Back Better and the expansion of Obama's Affordable Care Act.

No less than 12 times did the president use the phrase "finish the job" — widely interpreted as a signal that Biden, at 80, would run for reelection to do just that.

But in sending out this signal, Biden omitted everything but a perfunctory mention of the hot-button foreign policy issues of the Russia-Ukraine War and China's spy balloon shot down over the U.S. this weekend.

"The most important part of the president's address is what he didn't say," National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson of North Carolina, told reporters, including "no serious plan … to stand up to China."

House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., agreed. Cole said following the address that "President Biden and his administration must answer questions on this blatant failure to promptly detect and take down this spy machine. I am disappointed that there was no mention of this failure in his speech, or no answers provided to the American people."

A more expansive critique of Biden's foreign policy came from GOP Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

"On the World Stage, a Chinese spy balloon penetrated our airspace, the Taliban now controls Afghanistan, and the open border has been flooded with over five million illegal immigrants," he said. "Tonight's address underscored the vast disconnect between President Biden and the American people."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
In the hours following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, the immediate conclusion of pols and the punditocracy was that he was clearly running for reelection.
joe biden, state of the union, china, balloon, ukraine, reelection, open border
351
2023-48-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 08:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved