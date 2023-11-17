Rep. Kildee's Exit Spells Big Trouble for House Dems

In the last two months, six Democrat U.S. Representatives and seven Republicans have announced they are not seeking reelection in 2024.

Virtually all come from safe districts and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, are almost sure to be succeeded by fellow members of their respective parties.

But a major exception to that assumption occurred Thursday afternoon, as Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan's 8th District announced he would not seek another term.

In relinquishing a marginal district, Kildee has opened up a district Republicans could easily put in their column. At a time when Republicans cling to a five-seat majority in the most closely divided House since 1930, the six-termer's decision to leave is a major political development.

Diagnosed as cancer-free in April, Kildee, 65, nonetheless issued a statement saying that the diagnosis led him to reassess his "future and path."

Reelected last year by 53% to 42%, Kildee was considered unbeatable. Along with his position on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Kildee also had a name considered political "magic" by pols throughout the district that includes Saginaw, Flint, and Bay City. His late uncle and predecessor, the much-loved Rep. Dale Kildee, held the seat with ease from 1976-2013.

Without Kildee's name and political clout, observers on both sides agree, it will be a battle royale for Democrats to hold the seat in a district in which Joe Biden edged Donald Trump by two percentage points in 2020.

Much of the growing GOP optimism about picking up the 8th District stems from the name of the Republican immediately boomed for the open seat: State Rep. Bill G. Schuette, namesake-son of the Wolverine State's former two-term attorney general and 2018 GOP gubernatorial nomination.

The younger Schuette handily won his first term from a Midland district last year. Since entering the state House, he has been a strong conservative and vigorous opponent of the liberal agenda of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"He should be competitive," former Michigan State GOP Chair Saul Anuzis told Newsmax. "He has good name identification, a strong fundraising base, and a solid record that represents the district."

In the hours after Kildee's announcement, there was some speculation that the elder Schuette might himself launch a comeback bid to return to the U.S. House where he served from 1984-1990. But sources close to the family insisted to Newsmax that "Bill, Sr. [who turned 70 in October] won't stand in the way of young Bill running."

For all of the attention given to the Schuettes and the possibility of losing a seat, Democrats are by no means taking a pass on the 8th District. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has just announced an exploratory committee for a race and others are expected to join him soon.

