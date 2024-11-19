WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Stefanik's Top Adviser DeGrasse Won't Succeed Her in House

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 19 November 2024 10:02 AM EST

Alex DeGrasse, a top aide to President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, will not run for the 21st District House seat.

"I'm not considering running for Congress in New York-21," he said in a statement to Newsmax on Tuesday morning. "I'm proud of my ten years of service to New York-21 and am committed to continuing to work with all our prospective candidates."

Stefanik's nomination set off speculation about who would succeed her in the upstate, Republican-leaning district.

DeGrasse, who is highly regarded among Republicans in the 15-county district and the New York Conservative Party, was one subject of that speculation over the weekend.

As soon as Stefanik's resignation takes effect, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul will set a date and the election will be held in 70-80 days.

No fewer than 12 Republicans are reportedly eyeing nomination, including outgoing Rep. Marc Molinaro — who lost a close reelection bid in the neighboring 19th District and lives just eight miles outside the 21st.

The nomination will be made by the 15 Republican county chair in the 21st District as soon as Stefanik resigns from Congress and Hochul sets the date for the special election.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 10:02 AM
